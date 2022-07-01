Scout Sessions: Oleksander Zinchenko -The underrated technician

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City celebrates with the Premier League Trophy after his side finished the season as Premier League champions after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal missed out on their ‘defensive priority’ Lisandro Martinez, but have acted quickly in the market. The Gunners have agreed a fee with Manchester City (a reported £30m) for the Ukrainian left-back Zinchenko. But is he really a left-back? It’s been explored that he can play in central midfield too, so can Arsenal fans...be excited?

The Profile: Versatile but dependent

Zinchenko had many offers through the years after he arrived at Manchester City, but he’s always wanted to prove himself and rejected future moves including a Wolves loan. Determination.

He began his career as an attacking midfielder but eventually made his way into the City team by providing cover at central midfield and left-back throughout the years. Yet, for Ukraine he’s played in the ‘8’ role, and also is the captain for his country so he will bring those qualities to North London too. Leader.

The 25 year-old has been a depth option but has been an impact for The Sky Blues with 4 open-play assists; only Andy Robertson provided more in the Premier League this season.

While comparing him to Kieran Tierney, the Scotsman will run down the left flank more often, while Zinchenko will provide a very different dynamic; In an inverted role, which Arteta has been trying to implement throughout the season.

There is confusion amongst Arsenal fans whether this signing means there will be no midfielder signing as the Ukranian can deploy there, but only time will tell. Since The Gunners missed out on Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United, who reportedly would have deployed at left back for competition, it is a fair assessment to predict he will provide that rotational option there more often than playing in midfield.

Passing machine

Zinchenko’s statistics are impressive considering he has only started 15 games this season (1549 minutes played). According to Fbref, his progressive passes and carries, passes attempted and passes completed all rank in the highest 2% percentile compared to other fullbacks in Europe’s Top 5 leagues. Stellar.

Defensively however, Zinchenko needs to improve but with more game time, that may come. His ability within build-up can be instrumental, especially if he carries on with providing more ‘Shot Creating Actions’ in which he provided 3.43 per 90 last season. There is an example below on how Zinchenko uses these traits to great effect.

Arteta's Plan

As mentioned earlier, there is talk on where Zinchenko will be played. Even if the 25-year-old wants to prove himself in another position. In Arteta’s system it will be interesting to see if he is played in the inverted full back role. Arsenal’s shape is almost synonymous to Manchester City’s shape, so his position will be imperative on build up play. The diagrams below display Arsenal and Manchester City's passing network and shape, provided by John Muller at The Athletic.

It is clear to see Manchester City are more enhanced in their play and have reached an elite level of a pass network. Arteta has moulded The Gunners this season to hold a similar shape and to emulate Pep Guardiola’s team. With Zinchenko arriving, he already has some idea what role he’ll entail, whether at left back, or into an advanced midfield position.

Another thing to note is the Left-Back in Man City’s team had the highest 'Pass Value' (as displayed in the diagram), so it is clear that position is extremely important for City, and this could end up being the case for Arsenal after Zinchenko’s arrival to carry on that threat.

So, Zinchenko to Arsenal is imminent and will link up with the Arsenal team in America. It will be interesting to see where he will be used but one thing is for certain, Arteta will know his qualities and those qualities can help upgrade's Arsenal build up, in both full back or in midfield.