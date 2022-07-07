"Leeds in control": Jesse Marsch's post-Blackpool quotes

A fair and honest Jesse Marsch discussed playing style, new signing Luis Sinisterra and the Raphinha situation following his side's 4-0 thumping of Championship outfit Blackpool.

During a dominant performance, stand-out performer Junior Firpo claimed a goal and an assist, whilst Robin Koch, Rodrigo and Mateo Joseph all respectively chipped in too.

Star man Raphinha was left out of the squad for obvious reasons, with transfer rumours circulating, plus new signings Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson watched on from the East Stand.

On the match

Comparing the behind-closed-doors Stoke match, Marsch said that in the previous game, "we split it a little bit more, so it wasn't so heavily weighted in the first half."

On the Blackpool win, the Leeds gaffer was full of positivity and praise about his players:

"I thought we handled the game pretty well, we were in control of most of the match, we were able to get some set-piece goals, and move our fitness along, so without having injuries, players are a bit more fit."

On Raphinha

Following lots of transfer speculation pointing towards a Leeds exit for the Brazilian winger, Marsch cleared things up a bit about where he stands in the football club at the moment.

"It hasn't been an easy time for him, things have come and gone and there's been a lot of little discussions, but right now, he's our player, he showed up today and trained with everybody with such a good attitude.

On being asked whether he thinks Raphinha will be departing for Australia for the pre-season tour as it stands, Marsch was unsure:

"My guess is... I don't know. I think we just have to wait and see what happens in the next couple of days. There's urgency from his end to come up with a solution. We'll have to see where things stand and make a decision."

On signing Sinisterra

Earlier on the matchday, the Yorkshire club confirmed the capture of Colombian playmaker Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord, who the manager gave some insight on.

"He's a powerful, fast, explosive player who is also intelligent. He can play football but really intensively and you can see that he's quickly fit well within the group."

Leeds are still said to be searching the market for a striker, which was confirmed in the post-match interview:

"We are actively hunting a striker, and if we get a striker, that will feel pretty close to full strength and good about the group."

On Archie Gray

At 16 years old, the attacking midfielder must be doing something right to be consistently praised by fans in almost every outstanding performance.

His overhead pass against The Tangerines said it all, leading to a well-worked goal from Rodrigo.

Even Jesse Marsch was stunned at the wonderkid:

"I think he's going to play (this season). We've got a strong group, we're going to need our full roster, and I consider Archie a first-team player at 16.

"You saw his ability (against Blackpool), his cleverness, he's got flexibility in playing multiple positions - he's got the full package and he's fearless. I clearly like what he brings every day, I clearly like his mentality.

"If he shows that he's ready for big challenges like he did (in the friendly), then we're gonna give him those big challenges and I think he'll be ready to respond."