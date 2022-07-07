Burnley sign Samuel Bastien for undisclosed fee

Burnley have completed their fifth summer signing in Standard Liege midfielder Samuel Bastien.

The midfielder has signed a three-year deal with The Clarets and joins for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of 800,000 Euros.

The DR Congo international featured 28 times for Les Rouches last season, and played 70 minutes in a 1-0 loss to Vincent Kompany's RSC Anderlecht.

Profile

Bastien, 25, came through the world-renowned academy of Anderlecht, after joining their youth system from Standard Liege in 2012.

He made his debut for the club in a 2014 cup fixture against K.R.C Mechelen.

This would prove to be the Belgian-born midfielders only appearance for then-manager Besnik Hasi's side, and a loan to Serie B side Avellino would follow.

Following a season in which Bastien played 31 games, the new Burnley man earned a move to the Serie A, as Chievo Verona paid Anderlecht around £2.1 million for his services.

After failing to really break into the Chievo's first team, making 12 appearances in his first season with the club, and 21 league apperances in the second, Standard Liege brought Bastien to the club.

The former Belgium U21 international made 131 appearances over four years for Les Rouches before Burnley came calling, and his move to Turf Moor, was confirmed.

Despite being born in Belgium, and playing for the country during his youth, Bastien opted to play for DR Congo, as he is of Congolese descent.

He made his debut for the national team in a 2-0 World Cup 2022 Qualification win against Madagascar in 2021.

What will he bring to the Clarets?

Bastien will add a new option to a Burnley midfield that includes Jack Cork, Josh Brownhill and injured Ashley Westwood.

A very much ball-playing midfielder, the seven-cap Congolese international can play all across the middle of the pitch, with appearances in front of the back four, as well both wide and central midfield.

It is likely, if Kompany is to stick to the 4-2-2-2 formation he deployed against Rochdale, Bastien will play in front of the defence, alongside either Cork or Brownhill.

However, with experience going forward and playing in an attacking role, he could also play in a more progressive role this season.

With interest rumoured in Brownhill, Bastien could also act as a replacement for the 26-year-old, as they are both similar types of midfielders.

Technically sound, and hard working in ball retention.

To add to the interest in Brownhill, Westwood will be out for the forseeable future with a serious injury, and therefore the ex-Chievo man adds rotation options in the midfield

Bastien also brings European pedigree to Turf Moor, having featured 16 times in the Europa League, the latest coming in December 2020.

What the club and Bastien have said about the move

Manager Kompany gave his thoughts on the signing and a preview of what Clarets fans can expect from their new arrival.

"Samuel is a great addition to our team," said Kompany, when speaking to the club's official website.

"He is a high energy midfielder, who can link up play, works very hard and recovers the ball well.

"We are delighted to add Samuel to the group and look forward to welcoming him to our squad."

After a glowing reference from his new boss, Bastien gave his own thoughts on his move to England.

"I'm very proud to join Burnley Football Club," added Bastien.

"I'm excited to discover the Championship, in my new colours.

"I can't wait get started, begin pre-season and meet my new teammates."

With the season now just over three weeks away, this is yet another shrewd addition that Kompany has made to his squad, in a player with European experience.

Bastien will have the chance to make his competitive debut for The Clarets under the lights in the opening game of the Championship campaign, away to Huddersfield Town, on July 29.

He has joined up with the squad for pre-season, ahead of the behind-closed-doors game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on July 9.