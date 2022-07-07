Neco Williams signs for Nottingham Forest

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: (THE SUN OUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Neco Williams of Liverpool in action during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on January 13, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Neco Williams, 21, has been with Liverpool since under-9s level and decided to move on this summer to secure regular game time ahead of the World Cup in November.

The Wales international has made 32 senior appearances for Liverpool in all competitions and spent the second half of last season on loan with Fulham.

Williams made 14 appearances for Fulham, scoring twice and registering two assists. Williams also won promotion to the Premier League with Fulham before heading back to Liverpool.

Where will Williams fit in at Forest?

Williams will likely start as a wing-back on the right hand side of a three-man defence, which is the system Head Coach Steve Cooper operated mostly last season.

Williams excelled at Fulham last season, providing threat in attack whilst remaining solid in defence.

Alongside registering four goal involvements in 14 appearances, the 21-year-old managed 1.4 shots per game as well as creating 14 key passes altogether.

Williams averaged 87 touches per game while playing for Fulham and completed 47.6 passes on average with an 83% completion rate.

The Wales international averaged 1.4 successful dribbles down the right wing per game, providing himself more chances to set up his teammates.

On the defensive side, Williams managed 1.3 interceptions per game as well as 2.6 tackles. Additionally, the youngster made 1.6 clearances per game.

How will Williams fare in the Premier League?

As previously mentioned, Williams has played for Liverpool in more than 30 senior matches. Those appearances include Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup matches.

A number of elite Liverpool players, including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have played alongside the youngster. Williams has probably picked up a few things with Jürgen Klopp as his manager, too.

The defender competed against teams like of AC Milan, FC Porto, Ajax, Manchester City, and Arsenal. The Wales international has demonstrable experience playing against top competition.

Alongside Brennan Johnson, the Wales international helped his country qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 64 years. He also routinely starts for Wales.

Neco Williams is a name that is welcomed to the list of shrewd acquisitions Forest have made since being promoted to the Premier League, joining the likes of Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson, Giuliane Biancone, Omar Richards and Moussa Niakhaté.