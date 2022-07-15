Who do Watford need to sign before the season starts?

When Rob Edwards was announced as the new Watford head coach in May, a large rebuild of the squad was expected by many Watford fans.

However, some may argue that the transfer window has been slightly underwhelming so far, with Rey Manaj and Vakoun Bayo currently standing as the only incomings.

With the likes of Cucho Hernandez, Moussa Sissoko and Joshua King leaving the club, there are also slight worries that the squad is a little slim for a season where Watford will play at least 46 games.

With just over two weeks to go until Watford’s Sky Bet Championship campaign begins, here is what the Hornets will have to do to be ready for the season ahead.

Sign another striker

While the two players signed so far have both been in the strikers department, another striker should still be the priority for Rob Edwards.

Neither Bayo nor Manaj have any Championship experience. While this has proven to not be a problem in the past, with the likes of Odion Ighalo and Matej Vydra flourishing for Watford without Championship experience, they will be taking a huge gamble on the duo if they are looking to get promoted this season.

A striker who could come in and hit the ground running would serve the Hornets well when the season starts. Someone like Adam Armstrong, who is available from Southampton according to Football Insider, would be a great signing for Watford.

There is still a slim chance that Emmanuel Dennis could stay however. This may impact the clubs decision regarding whether they bring in a new striker yet. They may look to reinvest any money earned through the sale of the Nigerian, or they may look to retain and make use of the striker if a suitable offer does not arise.

Regardless, there is a huge question mark next to Watford’s current attacking options, so it will be important for the club to secure the services of another striker.

Sign a central midfielder

With Imran Louza set to miss the first few games of the season, there could be concern around the quality of Watford’s central midfielders.

While Tom Cleverley and Dan Gosling could be utilised as squad players, it will be difficult for them to play 46 games this season in the latter stages of their respective careers.

It can also be questioned whether Tom Dele-Bashiru, Domingos Quina and Edu Kayembe have the quality to fire Watford towards the top end of the Championship

A more heavyweight, dominant midfielder may be required to partner Imran Louza in the middle when he is fully fit again. Someone in the mould of former midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure would be an apt signing.



A centre-back is also needed

Rob Edwards was renowned for his three at the back formation at Forest Green Rovers. Based on the pre-season games so far, it is expected that Watford will adopt this.

Last time out in the Championship, Watford conceded the least goals over a season in Championship history. Francisco Sierralta and William Troost-Ekong played key roles that season and following relegation, one may come to expect them to return to Watford's starting eleven next season.

It is up for debate though as to who comes in as the third centre-back. Samir, Craig Cathcart and Christian Kabasele are all coming off the back of a difficult season in the Premier League. Samir is the most likely to come into his own in the Championship, but it is difficult to see Kabasele and Cacthart being anything more than squad players this season.

Mattie Pollock could also come in to fill in the gap in defence, however it may still be a risk to pin such expectation on the 20 year old defender.

A centre-back who is comfortable on the ball is needed. Someone who can pick up the ball from deep and bring it out will be vital to Watford’s build up play, with Forest Green dominating the ball in many games last season.

It is questionable whether any of Watford’s defenders have the relevant skill set to play out from the back, so it will be interesting to see if the Hornets make a move for another defender this window.