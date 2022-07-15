Manchester United announce the signing of Christian Eriksen

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United have their second signing of the summer.

United announced on Friday that Danish international Christian Eriksen signed a three-year deal with the club, with Eriksen enjoying a positive five-month spell at Brentford on his return to football.

Eriksen's whirlwind 12 months

At last summer’s Euro’s, the 30-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening group game against Finland in Copenhagen, however, Eriksen has made a remarkable comeback to the game.

He was said to have died for five minutes, before later confirming he had been stabilised in hospital.

In his short spell under Thomas Frank, the Dane showed exactly why United have captured his services as he provided four assists in 10 starts, as well as scoring once in Brentford’s 4-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in April.

Early in the 2021/22 season, Eriksen had trained with Ten Hag’s Ajax side after Italy’s National Olympic Committee laws stated that no athlete is able to compete in elite level sport due to having a pacemaker fitted, leading to Inter Milan and Eriksen parting ways.

What will Eriksen bring to Old Trafford?

For starters, Eriksen brings a serious amount of technical ability to quite a weak Manchester United side.

In his time at Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur, Eriksen has played 237 times in the Premier League, registering 52 goals and 71 assists.

He has also been capped 115 times for Denmark, finding the net 38 times over this period.

As well as his quality, the Serie A winner strengthens Erik ten Hag’s squad in terms of numbers.

In a summer where the Reds have lost Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic all on a free, it’s a no brainer for Ten Hag to add a player of Eriksen’s ilk to his side in midfield for free.

With the 2022/23 Premier League season allowing for each team to make five substitutes rather than the traditional three, Eriksen is sure to get plenty of game time in red.

Speaking to the club website, Eriksen said: “Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.”

He added: “I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach.

“Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future. I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”