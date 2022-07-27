The Future of Marc Cucurella

Since the transfer window opened, Manchester City have been hot on the tail for Brighton and Hove Albion’s illustrious player of the season, Marc Cucurella. According to The Athletic*, Albion have already rejected a lacklustre £30million offer from City, said to be done with the intent to unsettle Cucurella at his current club. Fabrizio Romano, who is rumoured to be close friends with Cucurella’s agent, has claimed that the player has agreed on personal terms with City. Despite the rumours, Cucurella very much remains a Brighton player, for now at least - but which shade of blue will the Spaniard be wearing by the time the window shuts?

• Why do Brighton hold strong leverage?

Casting minds back to the summer of 2021, football fans will recall Brighton’s record sale of Ben White for around £50million to Arsenal. Seagulls owner, Tony Bloom, stood strong in negotiations, despite owning a club a fraction of the stature of that of Arsenal Football Club. Brighton wanted £50million, and got it. The same process will stand in negotiations with Manchester City. Sources close to the club, have exclusively told VAVEL that the price tag of Marc Cucurella would exceed that of Ben White, should Manchester City stick with negotiations. Bloom is a gambling man, a successful poker player; very shrewd in negotiation.

Marc Cucurella will sign a new bumper Brighton contract if City do not match the fee for the exciting left-wing-back; and, contrary to reports, it is understood that Cucurella is happy down at the Amex Stadium, according to Andy Naylor from The Athletic*. On top of this, Cucurella only signed for Brighton last season. A £15million move from Getafe was confirmed on 31st August 2021 on a 5-year-deal. A deal which he is not even a year into, it would require City to pay an extortionate fee to buy out, with over 4 years left.

It is believed that Manchester City do not view Cucurella at the valuation set by the South Coast club, and could walk away from a deal if Brighton do not budge - which they will not do. A battle of the business titans could potentially see the deal fall through, although nothing is set in stone as of yet. Brighton are in a stern position, and one which would not leave Cucurella unhappy at the club, that is the difference and the juggernaut's strength in this conversation.

• Where is Marc Cucurella’s likely future?

In football, things can change. Manchester City have been keen, according to a volatile fan forum, in a player swap deal. City have a luxurious bottomless pit of young talent within not only their squad but academy too; with talented players who could play for various Premier League clubs. Brighton’s stance is, and always has been; that they have no need or want to sell, and would prefer a straight-money agreement to be made in the instance of a sale. The Seagulls are not known for loans without an option to buy, as their entire recruitment model is based on building young players internally to grow with the club - see Yves Bissouma as a prime example.

A recent club interview with Brighton’s Technical Director, David Weir, provided knowledge of this. The idea is to build a player up, and only leave for a club bigger than the one contracted to. It is a smart plan and a reassuring one for young players who sign for Albion. This is not a case of players being kept while unhappy, despite common media misconceptions.

While being happy at the club, Cucurella would up to triple his wages at City. Not only this, but the attraction of playing for a world-class XI is enough to naturally sway any young player, of course. Should City reach the required value, Brighton would allow Cucurella to leave and put an end to this ongoing agent saga once and for all.