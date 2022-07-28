Derby County vs Oxford United: League One Preview, Gameweek 1, 2022

DERBY, ENGLAND - JULY 16: A general view of the Derby County stadium Pride Park before the pre season friendly between Derby County and Hertha Berlin at Pride Park on July 16, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

As the 2022/23 season fast approaches, Derby County prepare to host Oxford United at Pride Park.

The U's finished in eighth place last season, just seven points adrift from the play-offs and will be hoping to go one step further in 2022/23.

Liam Rosenior's Derby side will be back in competitive action for the first time following their relegation from the Championship, as well as under the new ownership of Clowes Development.

Team news

Derby County

The Rams squad has undergone a huge overhaul this summer following their takeover, with the likes of David McGoldrick, Conor Hourihane and James Chester among their incomings.

A number of key players from their 2021/22 campaign such as Curtis Davies and Craig Forsyth have also signed new deals this summer.

Oxford United

Karl Robinson's side will be boosted by the recent arrival of Josh Murphy who joined as a free agent following his release from Cardiff City.

Yanic Wildschut and defender Stuart Findlay are also amongst the U's new arrivals.

Predicted lineups

Derby County

Wildsmith, Forsyth, Cashin, Davies, Oduroh, Hourihane, Knight, Bird, Barkhuizen, Mendez-Laing, Collins.

Oxford United

Stevens, Brown, Moore, Mousinho, Long, McGuane, Brannagan, Smyth, Murphy, Browne, Taylor

Key players

Conor Hourihane

The Irish midfielder featured 28 times for Sheffield United as the Blades fell just short in the Championship play-offs last season, losing to eventual winners Nottingham Forest in the semi-final.

The 31-year-old is an established international for the Republic of Ireland with 35 caps so far, and is set to play a pivotal role in the Rams' midfield this year.

Matty Taylor

Matty Taylor helped Oxford to a strong eighth placed finish last season, scoring 20 league goals for the U's.

If Oxford are to build upon their successful campaign last season and challenge for the play-offs again, Taylor will need to replicate his goalscoring form in 2022/23.

Embed from Getty Images

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at Derby County's Pride Park Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this fixture is scheduled at 15:00 BST.

How can I watch?

Live television coverage of the match will not be shown, however for viewers outside of the UK and Republic of Ireland, streams are available.