"All the players want to play" - Moyes happy with Hammers attitude before Conference League campaign

David Moyes’ West Ham get their Europa Conference League campaign underway tomorrow night against Romanian outfit FCSB, with the Irons’ boss noting that his team must “try and win home and away [as] we have a group with some history in it”.

Following their VAR-tainted loss against Chelsea on the weekend, the Hammers will look to bounce back and begin their European season with a convincing win.

West Ham have not begun their Premier League season with the success many fans and pundits predicted, with the east London side sitting in the relegation zone after the opening six matches with an underwhelming four points.

Moyes will hope to reignite his teams’ quality from last season in Europe to truly kick—start their season.

The former Manchester United and Everton manager also discusses the shock sacking of Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel, West Ham’s chances in Europe this season and his sides struggles with fixture congestion.

Moyes on Tuchel's Sacking

This morning, the footballing world was shocked by the news of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel’s sacking after their narrow defeat in the Champions League last night against Dinamo Zagreb.

“[I’m] very surprised and disappointed. It’s a difficult job”

Tuchel’s season, similar to West Ham, has not been to Chelsea’s standard in the eyes of the new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly who sacked the former PSG and Borussia Dortmund manager after 100 games in charge, including a Champions League title.

“I think clubs will have their reasons. [I'm the] wrong person to ask about them. He's left some standard, some mark. All the turmoil may have caught up with the manager”.

West Ham’s Conference League chances

European football’s third tier competition will be one West Ham will look to go far in, after they were narrowly beaten in the Europa League semi-final last season against eventual champions Eintracht Frankfurt.

“It's brilliant for us. I sense all the players want to play. They all want to be involved. It’s difficult to say whether we can go all the way. It’s difficult to say whether we can win it”.

The West Ham board will no doubt have high expectations of their club this season, especially in Europe, after spending over £160 million this summer.

Their recruits include the likes of the highly rated Lucas Paqueta who switched Lyon for east London for a reported fee just shy of £40 million.

Italian international Gianluca Scamacca also joined Moyes' ranks, with his impressive goal scoring in Serie A for Sassuolo last season earning him a move to the Premier League.

(Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Scamacca is yet to net in the Premier League this season, but his quality will no doubt rear its head should West Ham improve their form.

Moyes, however, is not underestimating his opponents and reflects on the similarities between both clubs’ start to the season.

“We've watched a lot of games and tried to get to know the players. We have an understanding of FCSB. We know they had a difficult start in the league but they finished 2nd last year. A bit like us, not started well”.

Moyes is also hoping that West Ham’s fairy tale run in the Europa League last season will give his players the motivation and drive to progress far in this competition this season.

'We enjoyed our experience last year. We will try and win the group this year'



Injury Update

While the Hammers are blessed with quality squad depth after their summer spending spree, they are not without their injury list at this point in the season.

“Dawson back in training today [and is] finding his way back in. Johnson is not training yet. Cresswell is still out.

“Soucek picked up a foot injury against Chelsea so he could be a question mark. Nayef returned back on Tuesday, out of his boot. Seeing the specialist today. Looks good at the moment”

Tomas Soucek will be a big loss to the Hammers tomorrow night, with the Czech international playing a pivotal for his side already this season including his classily taken equaliser against Tottenham during the midweek fixtures.

Fixture Congestion Blunting the Hammers?

Inclusion in European football naturally results in more fixtures for the club.

But Moyes felt there was no time to complain and emphasised the importance of having a large and quality squad if West Ham are to compete in all competitions this season.

"No point in complaining. We played Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday. Difficult at the moment. That's why we need the squad [and] need players fit.

"It doesn't get easier. FCSB had their game called off for this game. We have to keep squeezing the game in"

West Ham's next game following tomorrows clash is Newcastle on Sunday, leaving the Hammers just two days rest and recovery before an important home clash.

While the Scot felt there was no time to complain, he did express his frustration about the fixture congestion.

'In this country we go on, we play the games. We would have hoped they looked at the fixtures.

"We have Bournemouth on the Monday [24th October], then a game on Thursday and then Sunday. We see that as unfair. 4 games in 9 days. It's the way it is. Last week was really tough".

West Ham kick off against FCSB tomorrow night at 8pm under the lights at the London Stadium in hopes of turning their fortunes around.