5 things we learnt from West Ham's comeback win against FCSB

With the tragic news regarding Queen Elizabeth II coming through just a few hours before kick-off on Thursday evening, it was a sombre mood at London Stadium in the build-up to West Ham's UEFA Europa Conference League opener against FCSB.

On the pitch, the hosts had to battle back from a half-time deficit, to earn a 3-1 win. A Jarrod Bowen penalty, Emerson's first West Ham goal and a late Michail Antonio strike ensured that The Hammers prevented an opening night shock.

Here are some of the takeaways from the evening's action:

Michail Antonio returning to top form

Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

With his impressive showings last week against Tottenham and Chelsea, Michail Antonio looked to be working his way back to his best self.

However, tonight seemed like a good opportunity for a rest, after two hard-working performances. Gianluca Scamacca, returning from illness, got the opportunity to lead the line for the hosts.

What turned out to be a poor first half performance from The Hammers created the need for three changes being made during the interval. One of them was the introduction of Antonio in place of Scamacca - a move which provided the much-needed improvement in West Ham's forward play.

Antonio won four out of his five aerial and ground duels, causing numerous issues for Joyskim Dawa. The centre back's battles with the forward caused him to face the consequences of cramp late on and have to be substituted.

In addition to his three key passes completed, Antonio recorded an assist for Emerson's goal and grabbed a well-deserved one for himself in the 90th minute. Whenever West Ham's next Premier League will be, Antonio will have a good case to be starting in it, given his current form.

Flynn Downes makes strong impression on first start

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“The things I’ve seen of him, he needs to do better". The words of just a few weeks ago from David Moyes regarding Flynn Downes didn't seem an overly positive prospect for the midfielder.

West Ham's summer signing from Swansea made his first start for the club he supports, in this game. Downes' performance, considering Moyes' recent comments, signifies a serious improvement in the midfielder over the last few weeks.

Downes looked no worse than his midfield partner, Declan Rice. He won six of his eight aerial and ground duels, completed three key passes and maintained a 92% pass completion rate on the night.

A hugely impressive first start, which suggests that he has the potential to be, at the very least, a more than capable deputy to either Rice or Tomas Soucek, this season. Perhaps, a Rice move away from the club in the summer of 2023 may open up the place for Downes to become a regular starter at London Stadium.

Newly-found strength in depth crucial for West Ham

Photo by Steve Bardens - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

A frustrating first half from West Ham saw them trailing, going into the break. The triple introduction of the fresh Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta was the sign of a significant increase in The Hammers' squad depth and quality.

These three high-quality players were introduced to what was, already, a strong starting 11 from the hosts. If Scamacca, Said Benrahma, Manuel Lanzini (the trio taken off at half-time), or anyone else in the team is having an off-day, then West Ham now have the squad which allows for them to be replaced, rather than playing on.

Downes, Emerson - who scored the goal to put West Ham ahead and Maxwel Cornet - who won the penalty for Bowen's equaliser, all had a positive impact on the game. These three are also all recruits of this summer's active transfer window.

Particularly when we get towards the end of the season and, hopefully, the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa Conference League, West Ham will be in a better position than last season to compete on both the domestic and European fronts.

FCSB may be able to challenge for qualification

Photo by Steve Bardens - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Up until the midway point of the second half, FCSB looked well placed to be taking an unlikely, positive result back to Romania.

While the football on show from the visitors was by no means scintillating, they showed great fight and determination over the course of the game.

In addition to his goal, a huge chance from Andrei Cordea could have put the visitors in the lead even earlier in the first half. For their clearly inferior level, FCSB showed some moments of real quality. The visitors were also able to restrict West Ham to not having a single shot on target, in the first half.

On the night, FCSB proved that they have the makings of a team capable of upsetting either West Ham or Anderlecht and for the first time since 2017, reach a European competition knockout round.

Football needs to combat time-wasting

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

As we often see in football, whenever a team has a result which benefits them during a game, they will look to push the limit of time-wasting and/or 'game management'. A few incidents where some of the FCSB players spent considerable time on the ground with apparent knocks and injuries in the game is an example of exactly this.

There is no need to blame the visitors for this, they were doing what they could to get the result they needed. It is football in general, which has a serious issue with the way that it deals with these techniques.

The basic argument of 'there is no point in wasting time, as the referee will add it all on at the end of the half, anyway', is seriously flawed. Referees' time management, very often, nears on the absurd with the amount of time they add on to halves, considering the amount of differing stoppages.

The introduction of a set, 30 minute timer for each half - a greater amount of time than which the ball is currently in play for in most halves, will help eliminate the frustrating and, sometimes, outward ugly attempts at time-wasting. With the clock stopping whenever the ball is not in-play, it would be ironic to see how many less stoppages we would have during most games.