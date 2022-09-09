West Ham United 3-1 FCSB: Post-match player ratings

Match Summary

West Ham, poor for much of the opening sixty minutes, came from a goal behind to win their opening group match in the Europa Conference.

In the opening forty-five minutes the Hammers looked ineffectual going forward and sluggish in their overall play.

Gianluca Scamacca had the best chance in the first half but could only screw his header wide of the post from a good position.

At half-time David Moyes made three changes that would help his side turn the game around and grab the three points.

A penalty from Bowen, a tap-in from Emerson and a well taken goal on the run from Antonio helped to spare the blushes of everyone at the London Stadium.

After the controversial defeat to Chelsea last Saturday, the West Ham manager will be pleased to get the win and the character his side showed, coming from behind to seal the victory.

These are the player ratings from The London Stadium:

West Ham

Alphonse Areola - 6/10

Called upon very little during the game, saved comfortably from Cordea in the first half and came off his line well to sweep up a ball over the top. Could do nothing for the goal, he was a spectator in the second half.

Vladimir Coufal - 4/10

The right back struggled to get to grips with FCSB counter attacks down his side and was caught out for the goal. Defensively the Czech was very poor but did offer an attacking outlet at times.

Thilo Kehrer - 6/10

Relatively untroubled, quiet evening in defence for the German international.

Angelo Ogbonna - 5/10

Looked shaky at times, failing to organise the West Ham back line in the first half against the opposition counter attacks. Had little to do in the second half.

Emerson - 5/10

The new signing from Chelsea provided a Jekyll and Hyde performance. Bagged himself a goal but missed a header which Cordea should have punished and did not track the same player for the FCSB goal. Also booked.

Declan Rice 6/10

Had a solid game without performing spectacularly.

Flynn Downes 6/10

First start of the season for the youngster. Provided Rice with excellent cover, was economical in possession and will have impressed his manager.

Manuel Lanzini - 4/10

A passenger during the game, looks a shadow of his former self.

Maxwel Cornet 5/10

Offered very little in the way of creativity, helped win a fairly soft penalty. Suffered injury from the clash and had to be replaced.

Said Benrahma - 5/10

Like Cornet, the winger was ineffectual against very weak opposition. Will struggle to force his way into the starting line up regularly if poor form continues.

Gianluca Scamacca - 5/10

The good news is that the new striker had several chances in the first half, the bad news was the poor execution. Looks low on confidence, subbed at half time.

Substitutes

Jarrod Bowen 7.5/10 (Benrahma) - Was excellent when he came on providing the Hammers with an attacking thrust they had been missing. Dispatched his penalty superbly.

Lucas Pacqueta 7/10 (Lanzini) - Passing was key to opening up the FCSB backline, his passing at times was sublime. Will no doubt be a mainstay in the team this season.

Michail Antonio 8/10 MOTM (Scamacca) - His importance to David Moyes' side is undoubted. Was a constant threat with his direct running, the Romanians could not live with him. Deserved his well taken goal as the game edged to a close.

Pablo Fornals 6/10 (Cornet) - Had a shot from distance saved by Tarnovanu and was industrious when he came on.

Craig Dawson (Ogbonna) - N/A

FCSB

Stefan Tarnovanu 7/10

Made several excellent saves to keep his side in the game. The pick of which was the double save from Fornals and Antonio’s follow up.

Valentin Cretu 5/10

Solid first half but struggled with Antonio in the second half.

Dawa Tchakonte 5/10

Was part of an excellent first half where FCSB put their bodies on the line and dealt well with West Ham's attack. Tired significantly in the second period and was subbed with a few minutes remaining.

Joonas Tamm - 5/10

Worked hard in defence but like the rest of his side, could not cope with the triple substitutions made by Moyes at half-time.

Ristu Radunovic - 4/10

Torrid second half against Jarrod Bowen, will have been glad to see the full time whistle.

Malcolm Edjouma - 4/10

Struggled in midfield

Darius Olaru 6/10

Was FCSB’s main man in the first half, giving Coufal plenty to think about down the left. Created a few opportunities and provided the assist for Cordea’s goal. Second half was starved of service and subbed for Popescu.

Razvan Oaida - 5/10

Provided very little to the game, taken off just before full time.

Andrei Cordea - 6/10

Emerson struggled against the winger in the first half. Cordea should have scored when the new recruit missed the ball but took his goal well at the back post when once again the West Ham left back switched off.

Florinel Coman - 5/10

Involved in the build up to the opening goal and was busy throughout.

Andrea Compagno - 5/10

Looked dangerous in the first half, flashed a header over from a corner. Influence waned and was taken off for David Miculescu on seventy minutes.

Substitutes

David Miculescu (Compagno) - 5/10

Was quiet due to the lack of service

Octavian Popescu (Olaru) - 5/10

Came on for the FCSB’S star man Olaru. Failed to get on the ball much.

Denis Harut (Dawa Tchakonte) - N/A

Eduard Radaslavescu (Oaida) - N/A

Bogdan Gheorghe Rusu (Coman) - N/A

Man of the Match - Michail Antonio 8