Why postponing football is the wrong decision

ST GALLEN, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: Players and fans participate in a minutes silence after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away today during the UEFA Europa League group A match between FC Zürich and Arsenal FC at Kybunpark on September 8, 2022 in St Gallen, Switzerland. (Photo by FreshFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)

The Premier League and EFL have confirmed that this weekend's fixtures will be postponed due to the passing of the Queen.

The official statement from the Premier League read:

"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed including Monday evening's game”.

"Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course."

It seems a baffling decision considering the Queen was an avid sports fan and does not allow thousands of football fans to give the perfect send off.

There was an array of ways that fans could pay their respect whilst simultaneously getting their football fix.

Players could have worn black armbands and observed a minutes silence as was shown in Arsenals Europa League victory over FC Zurich yesterday.

Fans who want to pay respects could have belted the National anthem out all across the country on the weekend, bringing the nation together and uniting them after what has been a difficult year.

The Football Supporters Association released a statement that it "was an opportunity missed for football to pay its own special tributes".

Instead, fans will be forced to mourn from their sofa after their long waited release from the working week has been snatched away.

Fans will also be affected, both financially and in terms of their time. Think of all the non refundable hotels and trains that have been booked as well as the cost of tickets which they will not get back. Even if the ticket stays valid, the fixture is likely to get rescheduled to midweek where some fans won't be able to attend due to work commitments or various other reasons. I can't imagine Everton fans will relish a trip to London on a Wednesday night. But when has the football executives had the fans best interests at heart?

As it stands there are unlikely to be any games until October 1st which could take an emotional hit on supporters.

"Do not underestimate the sense of purpose, belonging and release that our football club provides"- via TCPalacePod on twitter.

It almost feels unfair to force sports fans into mourning when in reality the majority did not have a connection to the monarchy. "These aren't Victorian times, you can't treat sport like that anymore" one source told the Independent.

Not to mention the thousands of freelance employees and zero hour contract workers who will take a financial blow over the next couple of weeks. All amidst the rising energy bills and people struggling to cope with the cost of living.

Furthermore, the jam-packed schedule just became even more hectic with potentially 3 games a week on the cards for some teams- all in a World Cup year.

In what has been a tragic situation for some, football should not suffer.

The show must go on.