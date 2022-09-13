As it happened: Manchester City 2 – 1 Borussia Dortmund

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks for joining! That concludes our coverage of Manchester City 2 – 1 Borussia Dortmund
The moment Haaland put City ahead
A formidable force
Goals scored in the league and Champions League in 2022/23:
13 - Erling Haaland
12 - Borussia Dortmund
Pain. #UCL — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 14, 2022
Full Time: Manchester City 2 – 1 Borussia Dortmund
However, City turned it up a notch after, and unreal goals from Stones and Haaland completed a quick turnaround for the hosts!
It is six points from six for City after it looked set to be a difficult night for them!
88'
GOAL! 2-1
In a matter of moments, City are ahead through another world-class goal!
Cancelo uses the outside of his foot to deliver a phenomenal ball and Haaland shows outrageous athleticism to scorpion kick the ball home!
GOAL! 1-1
Stones picks up the ball 20 yards out and hits a ferocious effort into the top corner!
Questions will be asked of Meyer, but the shot was hit with so much power that he had little time to react.
72
Foden plays the ball across Dortmund's goal and Haaland is waiting to tap it in, but Hummels stretches to guide it to safety.
70'
67'
62'
60'
59'
GOAL! 0–1
Jude Bellingham opens the scoring!
The Englishman is alert to nod in Reus' cross-cum shot and send the away end into delibrium!
56'
53'
That was the best chance of the game by far!
51'
46'
All to play for in the second half
Half time: Manchester City 0 – 0 Borussia Dortmund
Haaland has barely had a sniff, but he no doubt would have scored if it weren't for Sule's great clearance.
40'
26'
20'
The Frenchman is having joy against the hosts' backline thus far.
17'
16'
That was close.
14'
The Portuguese drifts past four Dortmund players and gets to the byline but the ball narrowly goes out of play.
8'
The German whips in a fierce delivery yet Stones does well to head clear.
5'
2'
Kick-off!
It is Manchester City who are playing left to right.
Jude Bellingham returns
Pep Guardiola takes charge of his 150th UEFA Champions League
.@PepTeam takes charge of his 150th #UCL game tonight.#ManCity pic.twitter.com/GYcoI7HixG — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 14, 2022
Borussia Dortmund: Team News
🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. MANCHESTER CITY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/JAaAxqY58I — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 14, 2022
Manchester City: Team News
Tonight's team news 📋
XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Phillips, Alvarez, Bernardo, Gomez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand pic.twitter.com/xGzWTUdciJ — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 14, 2022
Match Preview
Got some time before the game today?
Take a look at the match preview in the app 📲 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 14, 2022
Will Haaland continue his scintillating form?
City's number 9 has delivered miraculous numbers in this competition so far in his career – will he add to his tally tonight?
Your reminder of Erling Haaland's #UCL record...— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 14, 2022
No player has ever scored as many goals after their first 20 games in the history of the competition. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RDwWL5pd87
Follow us every step of the way!
How to watch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Live TV and Stream
If you wish to directly stream it, use the BT Sport app.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!