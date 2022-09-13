As it happened: Manchester City 2 – 1 Borussia Dortmund

22:553 days ago

Thanks for joining! That concludes our coverage of Manchester City 2 – 1 Borussia Dortmund

22:023 days ago

The moment Haaland put City ahead

22:003 days ago

A formidable force

21:533 days ago

Full Time: Manchester City 2 – 1 Borussia Dortmund

After an uneventful first half, the second period cam alight after Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for the visitors!

However, City turned it up a notch after, and unreal goals from Stones and Haaland completed a quick turnaround for the hosts!

It is six points from six for City after it looked set to be a difficult night for them!

21:463 days ago

88'

Adeyemi replaces Reus for the visitors.
21:433 days ago

GOAL! 2-1

WHAT A TURNAROUND AND WHAT A GOAL!

In a matter of moments, City are ahead through another world-class goal!

Cancelo uses the outside of his foot to deliver a phenomenal ball and Haaland shows outrageous athleticism to scorpion kick the ball home!

21:393 days ago

GOAL! 1-1

WOW WHAT A GOAL!

Stones picks up the ball 20 yards out and hits a ferocious effort into the top corner!

Questions will be asked of Meyer, but the shot was hit with so much power that he had little time to react.

21:303 days ago

72

What a clearance!

Foden plays the ball across Dortmund's goal and Haaland is waiting to tap it in, but Hummels stretches to guide it to safety.

21:273 days ago

70'

Bernardo whips in a delightful ball to the back post but De Bruyne can't quite meet it with his outstretched leg.
21:253 days ago

67'

De Bruyne plays a delightful ball from deep over Dortmund's backline, which Haaland runs on to. Surprisingly, the Norwegian's strike hits the outside of the post and goes out for a goal-kick.
21:203 days ago

62'

Malen replaces Reyna for the visitors.
21:173 days ago

60'

Wilson-Esbrand replaces Ake.
21:163 days ago

59'

Alvarez, Foden and Bernardo Silva replace Gundogan, Grealish and Mahrez.
21:153 days ago

GOAL! 0–1

HEY JUDE!

Jude Bellingham opens the scoring!

The Englishman is alert to nod in Reus' cross-cum shot and send the away end into delibrium!

 

21:133 days ago

56'

Rodri is booked for a cynical foul.
21:113 days ago

53'

Bellingham glides through the centre of the pitch and spreads it to Reus on the left. The German cuts inside and is so close to curling it past Ederson but it drifts wide!

That was the best chance of the game by far!

21:093 days ago

51'

Cancelo drifts down the left flank and whips a delightful cross into the box but Sule heads clear.
21:033 days ago

46'

The second half is underway!
20:503 days ago

All to play for in the second half

20:483 days ago

Half time: Manchester City 0 – 0 Borussia Dortmund

It has been a fairly uneventful first half. City have looked great in possession whilst Dortmund, especially with Modeste as an outlet, have looked dangerous on the counter.

Haaland has barely had a sniff, but he no doubt would have scored if it weren't for Sule's great clearance.

20:413 days ago

40'

Bellingham dances down the left flank and tries to pick out Modeste but Rodri does well to thwart the danger.
20:273 days ago

26'

Cancelo lines up a shot from 25 yards out but his effort flies over the crossbar.
20:213 days ago

20'

Reus delivers the ball into the City area and Modeste bullies Stones and Akanji to get his head on it, yet the ball trickles away.

The Frenchman is having joy against the hosts' backline thus far.

20:173 days ago

17'

Ozcan glides towards the City box and cuts inside. He fires at goal but his curling effort is held well by Ederson.
20:163 days ago

16'

Mahrez gets to the byline and his tasty cross is begging for Haaland to head it home, but Sule does expertly well to just about nod the ball away.

That was close.

20:143 days ago

14'

World class from Cancelo.

The Portuguese drifts past four Dortmund players and gets to the byline but the ball narrowly goes out of play.

20:093 days ago

8'

Dortmund break away well and Modeste spreads it wide to Reus.

The German whips in a fierce delivery yet Stones does well to head clear.

20:053 days ago

5'

Mahrez drifts into the left of Dortmund's area but his cross-cum-shot is straight at Meyer.
20:023 days ago

2'

City work it down the left flank and Cancelo picks up up the ball 20 yards from goal, he looks to pick out Haaland but Meyer comfortably gathers the cross.
20:013 days ago

Kick-off!

After a minutes silence paying respect to Queen Elizabeth, the game is underway!

It is Manchester City who are playing left to right.

19:473 days ago

Jude Bellingham returns

Jude Bellingham, still only 19 years old, returns to England tonight after leaving to play in Germany a couple of years ago.

19:413 days ago

Pep Guardiola takes charge of his 150th UEFA Champions League

19:313 days ago

Borussia Dortmund: Team News

19:313 days ago

Manchester City: Team News

18:283 days ago

Match Preview

17:583 days ago

Will Haaland continue his scintillating form?

Only two hours to go now until Manchester City face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

City's number 9 has delivered miraculous numbers in this competition so far in his career – will he add to his tally tonight?

02:503 days ago

02:403 days ago

Borussia Dortmund: Analysis

Borussia Dortmund will be looking for their first away win against an English club in the UEFA Champions League since October 2013, when they won 2–1 at Arsenal. They have lost each of their four such games in the competition since then (Arsenal, Spurs x2 and Manchester City).
02:353 days ago

Manchester City: Analysis

Manchester City are unbeaten in their previous 20 UEFA Champions League home matches, winning 18 and drawing two in the process. It is the longest such unbeaten run by an English club in the competition since Chelsea's run of 21 between September 2006 and December 2009.
02:303 days ago

Kick-off time

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled to take place at 20:00 BST.
02:253 days ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK'S Live Coverage of the 2022 Champions League match: Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund. My name is Tom Millington and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, squad updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.
