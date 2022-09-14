Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Haaland the hero as City come from behind

Manchester City ensured that they end the night at the top of Group G, as second-half goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland earnt the Citizens a comeback victory against Borussia Dortmund.

Story of the Match

The narrative of the evening was understandably centred around Mr Erling Haaland, with the in-form striker coming up against his former club for the first time since moving to Manchester City in the summer. Former Borussia Dortmund centre-back Manuel Akanji also featured, having impressed on his debut for the Citizens during their 4-0 win in Seville last time out.

The action was few and far between in the first 45, with neither keeper called into any action of serious note. Highly-rated American youngster Giovanni Reyna went closest for the visitors with a curling effort that never looked like beating Ederson. Jack Grealish looked the most likely route to goal for the home side in the first 45, but despite getting the better of Thomas Meunier on a number of occasions, the returning forward couldn’t find a route to goal.

Marco Reus almost gave the visitors the lead early in the second half as he skipped inside of Joao Cancelo before curling a close-range effort agonisingly wide of the far post. Pep Guardiola did not cut a happy figure in the Manchester City technical area.

Pep's frustrations turned to despair moments later, as highly-sought-after midfielder Jude Bellingham split the Manchester City back four with a perfectly timed run to get on the end of Marco Reus' floated cross. The Englishman made no mistake in powering a header past a helpless Ederson from close range to spark scenes of jubilation in the Borussia Dortmund end.

City responded to the goal by throwing on Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez in an attempt to ignite an attacking spark that had alluded them throughout the opening hour of action.

Erling Haaland was scarcely afforded an opportunity in front of goal in the first half, but it was he who almost drew proceedings level with his first shot of the game. However, the big Norwegian fired wide of the near post from a tight angle.

It looked as though it may be 'one of those nights' for Manchester City, who failed to trouble Meyer throughout the opening 79 minutes of the game. But cometh the hour, cometh John Stones.

The makeshift right back looked to be little threat to the Dortmund back line when he picked up the ball some 25 yards out, but the Englishman channelled his inner Vincent Kompany to fire a long-range effort past Dortmund's number one and level proceedings. Meyer undoubtedly left a tad disappointed to be beaten so easily.

The goal changed the complexity of the game completely, with 21 of the 22 players on the pitch camped inside Manchester City's half as Dortmund looked to hang on. Erling Haaland had other ideas.

Despite being a mere bystander for the majority of the evening, the former Borussia Dortmund favourite broke the hearts of the travelling Germans as he got on the end of Joao Cancelo's exquisite deep cross to fire home an outstanding acrobatic volley to give City the lead in the 84th minute.

Julian Alavrez could've and probably should've secured the three points moments later, but his close-range effort was saved well by Meyer. It mattered little, as City held on for what could prove to be an invaluable three points in Group G.

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Ake, Akanji, Stones; Rodri, Gundogan (C) (Bernardo '58), De Bruyne; Grealish (Foden '58), Mahrez (Alvarez '58), Haaland (Phillips '86).

Borussia Dortmund: Meyer: Guerreiro, Hummels, Sule, Meunier; Ozcan, Can, Bellingham; Reyna (Malen '62), Reus (C), Modeste (Schlotterbeck '78)