Moyes content with "efficient" performance, unhappy with missed chances - Silkeborg IF vs West Ham United

David Moyes was understandably frustrated with how West Ham allowed Silkeborg IF back into the game, despite looking profoundly comfortable at half time in Denmark.

Moyes on West Ham's performance:

"I wouldn't give it a bigger title than efficient, that is for sure. The difference in the pitch, but we controlled lots of it. We really abused our opportunities after that to go four or five up."

On Gianluca Scamacca's contribution:

"We're starting to see a bit more of what we see in training every day. He grew into the game. We're still trying to find our best rhythm at the moment."

On Silkeborg IF:

"I thought the pitch done fine, in the end, there were bits of it where it would come fast, sometimes, it would move over the line. We were just as used to it as they would be. They passed the ball. Silkeborg played very well for what is a small team in Denmark."

Dawson back among the goals

Craig Dawson returned to the West Ham side after a lengthy spell on the sidelines and managed to get back on the score-sheet.

Dawson on the performance:

"It was a very nervy way to finish the game. The performance wasn't great, but we're happy to get three points at the end of the day.

Silkeborg IF are a good side and I think the fact they knew the pitch better than we did helped them a lot. Having said that, we have to admit we were sloppy at times."

Dawson on his controversial goal:

"It was off my shoulder, I'm sure! Listen, they all count, and the fans were excellent tonight, so it was nice to score in front of them."

Silkeborg's manager Kent Nielsen on his side's performance:

"We knew before we were the underdog, we knew West Ham were the better side. When all is said, I still think big underdogs, I think if we felt we scored, it would be difficult for the big team to get the pace and the tempo again."