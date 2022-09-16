4 things we learnt from West Ham's win at Silkeborg

West Ham continued their perfect start to their UEFA Europa Conference League campaign with a hard-earned win at Silkeborg.

Manuel Lanzini, Gianluca Scamacca and Craig Dawson all got on the scoresheet, in response to Kasper Kusk's early opener for the hosts.

Just when West Ham seemed to be heading towards a comfortable three points, a late goal from Soren Tengstedt set up a very nervy last 15 minutes of the night. Eventually, the visitors were just about able to hold on for the three points.

Here are some of the takeaways from the evening's action:

The difficulty of a European away game shouldn't be underestimated

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Villarreal struggled on their way to a 2-1 win at Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Nice drew 1-1 at Partizan, Nantes were beaten 3-0 at Qarabag and, most significantly of all, Lazio were humbled 5-1 at Midtjylland. These are some examples from last night, where teams from the bigger European leagues travelled to face, what many would consider, lesser opposition and struggle significantly.

What this proves is that European away games should never be taken for granted as something of a walkover.

West Ham struggled last night and faced a very nervy ending to the game, as Silkeborg pressed for a late equaliser. However, most importantly, the visitors held out for an important win and maintained their perfect start to the group stage.

For supporters who will feel disappointed by the team's performance, some frustration can certainly be justified, but it is worth remembering that going away and winning in Europe is no simple, straight-forward feat.

Gianluca Scamacca bounces back from underwhelming performance

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

The Italian forward had a disappointing 45 minutes last week, in West Ham's opening group fixture.

Scamacca was taken off at half-time, with the team trailing 1-0. West Ham's new summer signing wasted a few half chances and did not have any real positive impact on his team's performance.

In his place, Michail Antonio came on and put in a dominating, man of the match performance in the second half. This would have piled some pressure onto Scamacca, who responded very well last night.

His goal was a representation of the talent which the promising forward clearly possesses. A seemingly effortless shot from outside of the box, which still had plenty of power behind it and beat the keeper.

Scamacca's general play was also impressive. "I thought that later in the first half he held up the ball better, got it wide, bought people into the game better [...]. His goal will give him confidence, he has scored a goal in just about every game he has started in this competition" commented David Moyes, after the game.

The forward was taken off just after the hour mark. This keeps the option of him starting on Sunday against Everton a realistic possibility. However, with the form Antonio is in, it will be a difficult decision to make for Moyes.

Defensive instability a concern for West Ham

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

West Ham have kept a clean sheet in only two of their ten fixtures, so far this season. This includes four UECL games - all of which they entered as considerable favourites, in addition to their six league games.

Conceding another two goals last night would have been frustrating, especially considering neither was an individual moment of brilliance from the opposition. Instead, West Ham were unable to deal with a simple, low cross across goal, which led to the opener and a counter-attack from their own corner, which led to the second.

In their nine upcoming fixtures, West Ham's trip to Anfield will be their only meeting with a team noticeably superior to them, on paper. They will face teams from outside of the 'big six' in the league and have three European fixtures, in the other eight. This schedule may represent a chance for them to improve their games-to-clean sheet ratio and hit some much-needed form, going into the rest of the season.

Silkeborg's home conditions may aid them in qualification hopes

Photo by Jan Christensen / FrontzoneSport via Getty Images

The synthetic surface at JYSK Park is something which may come in handy for Silkeborg, in their upcoming home fixtures against FCSB and Anderlecht.

With most Scandinavian teams being used to these surfaces, there isn't much of an advantage that Silkeborg can gain in their domestic league in this way. On the other hand, for the likes of West Ham and the other two Group B members, matches on synthetic surfaces come very rarely.

The Danish team, for their significantly inferior class, managed to keep a 61% ball possession figure in the second half of yesterday's game. Even if a lot of that play was largely very passive possession in their own half, they were able to knock the ball around with some confidence on the reliable surface.

Exploiting this significant home advantage is crucial for Silkeborg, if they still maintain hopes of achieving a top two finish in the group. They still have to host FCSB and Anderlecht - the two teams which they will, most likely, be competing with for second place.