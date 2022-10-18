Aldershot Town vs York City: National League Preview, Gameweek 15, 2022

The sudden dismissal of Aldershot manager Mark Molesley after just over a year at the helm, leaves The Shots in a difficult position, as they sit within the National League relegation zone, and without a win in their last five games.

Molesley's departure came after a particularly disheartening FA Cup elimination at the first stage. It's the third season running that The Shots have failed to make it past the Fourth Round Qualifying, but the recent 2-0 defeat at lower-league Chelmsford was arguably the embarrassment of the lot.

York City, on the other hand, were successful in their cup tie, narrowly overcoming Bury AFC, however, their First Round opponents in League One side Shrewsbury, comes as quite the challenge.

Domestically, The Minstermen are exceeding their expectations, having kickstarted the new campaign excellently following promotion. They take up a comfortable 7th place, though having played a game more than the majority, City will have to do well to stay with the pack.

Team News

Aldershot Town

Aldershot have no players out from suspension thankfully enough, but they do have a few injuries.

The more experienced players such as Josh McQuoid and Joe Partington have been out for a while now, however the latter will be looking to make a return in the near future. McQuoid, on the other hand, looks to be out for some time longer.

This will continue to affect the team as The Shots will likely be forced to field a young squad with a minority of experienced players against a team like York with more experience in their ranks.

York City

The opening two games of the season saw full-backs Michael Duckworth and Adam Crookes fall victim to injury, and that's the way it has stayed so far - neither of them will feature against Aldershot.

Defender Fraser Kerr also came off injured just a few matches ago, and it looks like recovery is going well, with Kerr expected to make the bench.

Sports scientist and veteran midfielder Paddy McLaughlin hasn't appeared yet this season, however he was amongst the substitutes last Saturday, in his first matchday inclusion of 2022/23.

Likely Lineups

Aldershot Town

Ashby-Hammond, Harfield, Jordan, Cordner, Davies, Bettache, Vincent, Glover, Amaluzor, Alfa, Effiong

York City

Ross, Fallowfield, Kouogun, Sanders, Whittle, Hancox, Pybus, Dyson, Kouhyar, John-Lewis, Hurst

Key Players

Justin Amaluzor

Aldershot's top scorer so far this campaign joined from Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell in the Summer, and has evidently had more of an impact than most of his teammates.

Amaluzor has scored 5 times across 12 games for his side, most recently bagging a goal in the recent 3-3 draw at Scunthorpe, and will look to add to his tally when The Shots host York.

Olly Dyson

Now into his third season with York City, Dyson is best known for his versatility, and can play in midfield, or down the right flank, either as a winger or at full-back. The 22-year-old found himself a regular starter under John Askey last season, and has continued that, playing every single game in this term to date.

Dyson has scored just twice in the current campaign, but both goals were emphatic, as he secured a point in front of a record-breaking attendance against Oldham, and less than seven days ago, got City off to a flyer against cup opponents Bury.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be hosted by Aldershot's EBB Stadium (Recreation Ground), which has a total capacity of 7,100 and was opened in 1927.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm on Saturday, along with the vast majority of National League fixtures.

How can I watch?

There is no way to stream the game, however both clubs will provide live Twitter updates, plus there will be commentary from BBC Radio York.

Alternatively, you can purchase a ticket.

Please note:

York fans can sit in the South East Seating or stand on the Covered Terrace.

This game is segregated, away fans must enter via Redan Hill Turnstiles.

Tickets for Away Supporters are not available on the day of the game on the ground, only online.

Turnstiles will open at 1.30pm.