Jurgen Klopp confirms that Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: ( THE SUN OUT ,THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT ) Diogo Jota of Liverpool goess with a injury during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on October 16, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool and Portugal have been dealt a major blow with Diogo Jota set for an extended spell on the sidelines, shattering his World Cup dreams.

Jota was stretchered off in the final minutes of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday after putting in an exceptional performance both offensively and defensively.

The forward joins Luis Diaz on the sidelines, leaving Liverpool without a natural left sided attacker.

"Not good news about Diogo. He will miss the World Cup. A pretty serious calf muscle injury. It is very sad news for us and Portugal.

"The first diagnosis was clear and it's very sad news for us. We have to look at (player welfare), we always do and if we can consider things lineup-wise, we will. It's an intense period, we're used to it but full energy is required again vs West Ham.

"It's a big impact. Now we can say that because he will be out for a long time, we talk about months. We will see, I don't want to put a number on it. It will be long.

"I always hope for positive developments in rehab. He's surprisingly okay so far, he's a smart boy and he knew it when we carried him off. At that moment he knew it was a serious one and impactful on his World Cup dreams."

With a few minutes left on the clock on Sunday, Bernardo Silva decided to go full UFC, dragging Mohamed Salah to the ground right in front of the linesman but somehow with a perfect view, it was not flagged as a foul and Anthony Taylor waved for play to continue.

This rightly left Klopp furious and led to him being shown a red card after demanding answers from the linesman. However, the Liverpool boss does not expect to serve a ban and believes he is likely to be back on the touchline.

"I think I will be there (on the touchline) because nothing has happened yet. I still think I should have dealt with the situation differently which I usually do. It was an intense game that both managers didn't understand some calls. I am not happy with my reaction."

On the Man City game

An electric performance both from the players and crowd dragged Liverpool over the line against the reigning champions. Klopp hailed an 'outstanding' performance and will look to carry on this momentum.

"It was a super performance in a really intense game. I thought the performance was outstanding, individually and as a team. From all different perspectives, it was what we needed, the way we needed to defend.

"I don't want to cut out our supporters, what they did this season is exceptional. Our fans understood quickly it was not the start we wanted, how they reacted and perform in home games is exceptional- it makes it special. It was massive to win this game."

Injury updates

The Liverpool boss gave a mixed injury update. He confirmed that Curtis Jones,, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all getting closer but Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Luis Diaz won't be in contention for a while.

"I think all the other players who started the game are available again. Curtis was on the bench, it was clear we wouldn't bring him on but we had space.

"He didn't train yesterday so maybe a half a step closer. Oxlade (Chamberlain) is getting closer, he's in training but needs time. Naby is in parts of team training. Ibou is not in team training.

"Joel is a little bit away, Luis is not even close to being in team training."

On his Man City comments

In Klopp's press conference before the Man City game, he claimed that Liverpool could not compete with Man City, naming them as one of "three clubs in World football who can do what they want financially" alluding to the fact that they are owned by a state and have no financial restrictions giving them a clear advantage.

The City camp were angered by these comments, calling the German's comments "xenophobic".

Klopp defended these comments and says he is fine with the two clubs not being "best friends".

"That is the life of people who speak in public. It is not the first time I am misunderstood. So I know what I thought when I said it. When someone misunderstands that I cannot help that.

" I know I have to be careful and I've known that for years. I just answer and say what I think.

"I am not sure we have to be best friends with other clubs. I am not sure anybody wants to be best friends with us to be honest. It is a completely normal competition.

"It started with a question and I answered it and all the rest was made of it. I know what I thought when I said it and I thought and put it in perspective and said how much I respect what they are doing and it was still not right for some."