Blackpool vs Hull City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 15, 2022

Blackpool look to make it four games unbeaten as the Tangerines host Hull City, who look to arrest a dreadful run of form.

The Tangerines drew 3-3 with promotion contenders Sheffield United on the weekend after going two goals up as they sit 19th in the EFL Championship table.

Having lost seven of their last eight fixtures, the Tigers are perilously close to the relegation zone, sitting 21st, one point above the drop zone and are coming off of a 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City.

Team news

Blackpool

Defenders Marvin Ekpiteta and Dominic Thompson are suspended after each picked up a red card against Sheffield United.

Shayne Lavery starts the first of his three-match ban after his dismissal on Saturday. The club appealed the decision, but were denied.

Rhys Williams, Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley are all out, but James Husband could return.

Hull City

Defenders Lewie Coyle (illness) and Callum Elder (hamstring) missed the defeat to Birmingham and will be given as much time as possible to be declared fit.

Dogukan Sinik had a calf niggle at the weekend, coming off after an hour, but got through training and ia hopeful of featuring in some capacity.

Chelsea loanee Harvey Vale is back with the Blues getting treatment on his hamstring issue with the club hopeful he can return in the next week.

Likely line-ups

Blackpool: Maxwell; Williams, Thorniley, Connolly; Corbeanu, Patino, Dougall, Wright; Yates, Madine, Poveda-Ocampo

Hull City: Baxter; Williams, Figueiredo, Jones, Coyle; Simons, Seri; Sinik, Pelkas, Christie; Estupiñán

Ones to watch

Oscar Estupinan (Hull City)

The Colombian has scored eight goals on the season so far and will look to continue his fine goal-scoring record playing as the lone striker in the Tigers attack.

Jerry Yates (Blackpool)

Three goals in the last two games, including a brace against Sheffield United, gave him eight for the season as he closes in on 100 appearances for the Tangerines.

Match facts

Where is the match being played?

Bloomfield Road, home to the Tangerines since 1901, is the venue for this match.

What time is the match?

Kick-off is set for 7:45 BST.

How can I watch the match?

There is no live television coverage of the match, but Blackpool are offering live streaming through their Tangerine TV service.