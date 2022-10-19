Blackpool 1-3 Hull City: Superb Tigers pick up first away win of season

Greg Docherty helped Hull City to a critical 3-1 victory over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

The Tigers were in front after Dimitrios Pelkas' corner took a touch off Ryan Longman before Kenny Dougall leveled just after the half-hour mark.

Docherty scored the eventual match-winner when he found the top corner in first-half stoppage time and Regan Slater added a third in the 79th minute.

With just a second win in nine games, Hull move up to 19th in the EFL Championship table, three points above the relegation zone.

Story of the match

Hull manager Andy Dawson made three changes as Ryan Woods, Longman and Slater came into the starting XI for Ozan Tufan, Dogukan Sinik and Oscar Estupinan.

Blackpool had shouts for a penalty within seconds of the match beginning, Gary Madine appearing to be bundled over following a cross from Luke Garbutt, but the claims were waived away.

Madine, who scored the winner from the penalty spot in this fixture last New Year's Day, met Callum Wright's ninth-minute corner with his head, but fired over.

Longman cut in to have a go, but his strike from 20 yards was wide. He would soon redeem himself with Hull's opener, bundling over after Pelkas' in-swinging corner was flicked on to him by a Blackpool player.

Jerry Yates was left all alone when Theo Corbeanu swung in a teasing cross, but his shot glanced onto the roof of the net.

On 31 minutes, the hosts were level. Corbeanu's clipped cross from the right side found Dougall, whose pinpoint volley found the corner of the net.

Just before halftime, Docherty restored the Tigers' advantage as he received the ball from 25 yards away and fired one into the top corner that left Chris Maxwell with no chance.

Embed from Getty Images

Docherty then turned provider early in the second half as his low cross just missed finding a stretching Longman.

Pelkas then nutmegged his defender near the by-line and from a tight angle had a shot, but it went over the crossbar.

On the hour mark, Blackpool boss Michael Appleton made a triple change, sending on Liam Bridcutt, James Husband and C.J Hamilton for Wright, Garbutt and Madine.

In the 74th minute, Callum Connolly tried his luck from distance, but it was nowhere near.

A slice of luck contributed to Hull's third as Slater's 20-yard shot took a deflection and eluded Maxwell, who dove the other way, settling into the top corner.

Pelkas curled a free kick just narrowly wide of the far post and at the other end, Yates went over Corbeanu could only find the side netting from a tight angle.

Player of the match: Greg Docherty

His performance was capped off by a Goal of the Year candidate, but driving runs into the Blackpool penalty area encapsulated the weeks of hard work he's put in even when Hull weren't playing well.