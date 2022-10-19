Steven Gerrard says he is prepared to 'fight every single minute of every day' to turn the tide at Aston Villa ahead of Fulham clash

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Steven Gerrard, manager of Aston Villa, looks dejected during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea FC at Villa Park on October 16, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard has promised to carry on fighting at Aston Villa amid reports that he is on the brink of losing his job.

Villa sit in 16th, just a singular point above the drop zone, only taking nine points from their first ten games.

The Midlands side are still yet to pick up a victory away from home this season and they make the trip to West London to face Fulham on Thursday night.

The 0-2 defeat against Chelsea led to reports stating that Gerrard could be relieved off his duties if he fails to take six points from Fulham and Brentford.

The Telegraph reported that Villa's owners are already exploring new managerial options with Mauricio Pochettino, Unai Emery and Thomas Tuchel topping their wishlist.

Gerrard is adamant that he can turn things around and backs himself as the right man for the job.

"I've had tough days, but tough days are ok because you need to use tough days as motivation for when better days come.

"I'm a young manager, I get that and this is a tough period but it's a great challenge for me from a personal point of view.

"I want to prove to everyone that I can improve our situation. I'm here to fight every single minute of every day and I've got every confidence and belief in myself that I can change this situation."

On Philippe Coutinho

Like Villa, Philippe Coutinho has had an underwhelming start to the season with the Brazilian yet to record a goal contribution so far.

When the 30-year-old joined Gerrard's side in January, he injected new life and brought flicks, tricks and flair, quickly becoming a fan favourite at Villa Park.

Fast forward nine months and he appears to be a shadow of himself, facing an uphill battle to break back into Brazil's World Cup squad.

Gerrard however, will not give up on Coutinho, stating that class is permanent.

"I very much have full confidence and belief in Phil. Obviously the stats at the moment suggest that he's not in the best of place or at his best which we all understand.

"We will give him every bit of support he needs. He's pushing, he's trying. He, like the team might just need that bit of luck that will help his own belief and confidence.

"You don't lose talent, you don't lose class. If we can get Phil back to the opening period of when he joined Aston Villa, he blew the roof off Villa Park, he blew everyone's imagination. It's still there, confidence and belief can change very quickly so my opinion on Phil Coutinho won't change ever."

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Philippe Coutinho of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea FC at Villa Park on October 15, 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

On Fulham

A strong start to the season from Fulham sees them sat in in 12th, three points above Villa on 12 points.

The Cottagers have surprised many, including Gerrard, with Aleksander Mitrovic finally looking like a Premier League quality forward, netting seven goals in nine games.

The Villa boss heaped praise on Marco Silva's side, believing that they pose a threat on Thursday night.

"They're a team that like to cross the ball; they've scored goals on the counter-attack as well this season. They've recruited well and spent money to strengthen since they've come up.

"You can't judge them like a newly promoted team because they've gone and strengthened in key areas; they've got an experienced manager.

"The big change and fascinating thing for me is in this league is there are no gimmes. Years ago when I played in this league, with all due respect, there were certain gimmes in the league. If you turned up and played to your level, there was gimmes.

"Every team has a punch, every team has quality and everyone can take points off each other. That's the reason why if we have a big week-a week where we execute- this league will look different."