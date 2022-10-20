Goals and Highlights: Arsenal 1-0 PSV Eindhoven in UEFA Europa League 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights.
Stand out Player of the Match: Xavi Simons.
The 19-year-old had three very good chances that he probably should have done better with.
Simons joined PSV over the summer from PSG and has enjoyed a great start to the season, scoring 10 goals and providing a further four assists in all competitions.
Player of the Match: Kieran Tierney.
The Scottish fullback drove Arsenal forward down the left hand side and created lots of chances throughout the game.
Tierney wasn't just impressive going forward, the 25-year-old was also defensively solid against a tricky opponent in Xavi Simons.
Whilst he was relatively quiet in the 2nd half, I can't think of a better performer in a red and white shirt tonight.
Full time thoughts.
Granit Xhaka's 70th minute strike was all that separated the two teams in a game which Mikel Arteta's side largely dominated possession wise.
PSV looked dangerous at times and certainly showed a glimpse of what they have to offer - they won't be an easy pushover next week in the return game.
Arsenal got the job done though and have secured qualification out of Group A in the Europa League, can they go one step further next week and finish in the top spot.
Full time: Arsenal 1-0 PSV
Yellow cards.
PSV substitution.
Added time.
Arsenal corner.
Arsenal substitution.
Great save.
Last 10.
PSV substitution.
Arsenal substitutions.
Saka fine.
Arsenal chance.
GOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!!! 1-0 Arsenal!
PSV chance.
Arsenal Substitution.
PSV Substitution
Arsenal corner.
Great chance!
Arsenal free kick.
End to end stuff!
Gabriel Jesus picks up the scraps and goes down in the box, but the referee says no penalty.
Arsenal chance.
Slow start.
2nd half.
Half time thoughts.
The Gunners have had lots of the ball, and have made plenty of chances, but they have just lacked a clinical final touch so far.
PSV have threatened on the break though, with Xavi Simons having the Dutch side's nest chance of the game.
Mikel Arteta's side have looked most dangerous down the flanks, with the majority of their attacking play coming down the left with Kieran Tierney or the right with Bukayo Saka.
Arsenal have been in control so far and will be disappointed if they play like that in the 2nd half and don't win the game.
Half time.
Arsenal booking.
Added time.
PSV on the ball.
Arsenal free kick.
Arsenal chance.
Another Arsenal corner.
Arsenal corner.
Good play by Arsenal.
Arsenal chance.
PSV chance.
Arsenal corner.
Good chance for Arsenal!
PSV chance.
Dangerous down the left.
Kieran Tierney has been excellent at left back so far!
Arsenal come close!
Arsenal chance!
Bukayo Saka puts a good cross into the box from the byline, Eddie Nketiah scuffs his shot, and the ball falls to Kieran Tierney who can't direct his shot on target.
Growing into the game?
Early thoughts.
Early domination.
Kick-off.
Five minutes left...
15 minutes to go!
100 Arsenal appearances!
PSV: Starting XI
Starting XI: Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangare, Gutierrez, Veerman; Xavi, Gakpo, Til.
Subs: Hoever, Teze, de Jong, Madueke, Drommel, Mauro Jr, El Ghazi, Branthwaite, Savio, Waterman, Bakayoko, Ledezma.
Arsenal: Starting XI
Starting XI: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka, Vieira; Saka, Jesus, Nketiah.
Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, White, Partey, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saliba, Cedric, Nelson, Marquinhos, Cirjan, Edwards.
Certainly a very strong Arsenal side.
Tune in here for Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven!
It's Arsenal vs PSV, Arteta vs van Nistelrooy, who will come out on top?
Do not miss a detail of the match Arsenal vs PSV, live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time does the game kick-off around the world?
India: 10:30PM IST [Sony Ten 2 HD & SD]
South Africa: 7:00PM SAST [SuperSport]
Australia: 1:00AM AWST / 2:30AM ACST / 3:00 AM AEST [Stan Sport]
Japan: 2:00AM JST [Wowow]
What time does the game kick-off?
Arsenal vs PSV: Prediction.
I think that with the home advantage, and the fans behind them, Arsenal will just about edge it and take the win, although I wouldn't rule out PSV taking all three points back to the Netherlands.
I think the score will be 2-0 in favour of Arsenal.
Arsenal vs PSV: Past meetings.
The most recent meeting was back in March of 2007, when PSV visited the Emirates Stadium in the second leg of the round of 16 in the Champions League.
The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with goals for both sides being scored by PSV centre half Alex.
The Dutch side had won the first leg 1-0 at home, meaning that they progressed to the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League, knocking the Gunners out of the competition.
The Arsenal side boasted the likes of Theo Walcott, Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry.
Key player: Cody Gakpo.
The Dutchman has also provided a further 11 assists in the same time frame.
The 23-year-old will certainly be a player to keep an eye on throughout the match, and someone Arsenal will need to stop getting on the ball if they are to win on Thursday.
Key player: Bukayo Saka.
The 21-year-old has scored four goals in his last three games in all competitions, and will be looking to add to his tally on Thursday.
Against Bodo/Glimt last week the Hale End graduate was the best player on the pitch and was the main reason the Gunners found a way to come out victorious.
Probable line-up of PSV.
Predicted XI: Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangare, Gutierrez; Simons, Veerman, Gakpo; Til.
Probable line-up of Arsenal.
Apart from this and their long term absentees, Arsenal have a clean bill of health going into the game.
Predicted XI: Turner; Tierney, Gabriel, Holding, White; Lokonga, Vieira, Odegaard; Marquinhos, Saka, Nketiah.
Who is the referee and his assistants?
PSV: Highest domestic scorers.
The Dutch side have been on fire and have scored 35 goals in the league, the highest amount in the Eredivisie.
Cody Gakpo has scored nine goals and contributed a further seven assists in just 10 league games, with 19-year-old Xavi Simons just behind him with eight goals and three assists.
Arsenal: Unbeaten in the Europa League.
Arsenal have beaten Bodo/Glimt both home and away, as well as beating FC Zurich on the road in gameweek 1.
Eddie Nketiah is Arsenal's top scorer so far in the competition with a current tally of two goals.
The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.
The last match hosted at the Emirates Stadium was Arsenal's impressive 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Premier League earlier this month.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 UEFA Europa League match: Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Live Updates!
This match is the only European game of the week, with the two sides playing catch-up after their originally scheduled fixture was cancelled following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.