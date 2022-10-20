Goals and Highlights: Arsenal 1-0 PSV Eindhoven in UEFA Europa League 2022
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Granit Xhaka of Arsenal scores their side's first goal during the UEFA Europa League group A match between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium on October 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

20:544 days ago

Highlights.

Here are the highlights of the action as per BT Sport.

 

20:094 days ago

Stand out Player of the Match: Xavi Simons.

Xavi Simons caused Arsenal plenty of problems tonight and was unlucky not to score. 

The 19-year-old had three very good chances that he probably should have done better with.

Simons joined PSV over the summer from PSG and has enjoyed a great start to the season, scoring 10 goals and providing a further four assists in all competitions.

20:044 days ago

Player of the Match: Kieran Tierney.

Kieran Tierney was superb in his 100th game for Arsenal. 

The Scottish fullback drove Arsenal forward down the left hand side and created lots of chances throughout the game. 

Tierney wasn't just impressive going forward, the 25-year-old was also defensively solid against a tricky opponent in Xavi Simons.

Whilst he was relatively quiet in the 2nd half, I can't think of a better performer in a red and white shirt tonight.

19:584 days ago

Full time thoughts.

Arsenal weren't at their best tonight but they found a way to win. 

Granit Xhaka's 70th minute strike was all that separated the two teams in a game which Mikel Arteta's side largely dominated possession wise. 

PSV looked dangerous at times and certainly showed a glimpse of what they have to offer - they won't be an easy pushover next week in the return game. 

Arsenal got the job done though and have secured qualification out of Group A in the Europa League, can they go one step further next week and finish in the top spot.

19:534 days ago

Full time: Arsenal 1-0 PSV

The referee draws an end to proceedings. It's eight wins in a row in all competitions and qualification out of Group A for the Gunners.
19:504 days ago

Yellow cards.

90' | Both Martin Odegaard and Kieran Tierney are booked.
19:494 days ago

PSV substitution.

90' | Richard Ledezma replaces Xavi Simons.
19:474 days ago

Added time.

90' | There will be four additional minutes in the 2nd half.
19:464 days ago

Arsenal corner.

87' | Gabriel Martinelli puts the corner it but it comes to nothing. 
19:424 days ago

Arsenal substitution.

84' | Reiss Nelson comes on to replace Bukayo Saka.
19:414 days ago

Great save.

83' | Bukayo Saka does well to run into the box and decides to go himself forcing a good save our of Walter Benitez.
19:404 days ago

Last 10.

80' | PSV knocking on the door now, Jordan Teze puts a good ball into the box but Luuk de Jong can't get on the end of it.
19:364 days ago

PSV substitution.

78' | Luuk de Jong replaces Joey Veerman.
19:334 days ago

Arsenal substitutions.

76' | Gabriel Martinelli and Benjamin White replace Gabriel Jesús and Takehiro Tomiyasu.
19:334 days ago

Saka fine.

72' | Bukayo Saka is back on his feet.
19:304 days ago

Arsenal chance.

71' | Arsenal in the mood now! Bukayo Saka weaves in and out of the PSV defence, his strike is well saved but the 21-year-old goes down in pain following his shot.
19:294 days ago

GOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!!! 1-0 Arsenal!

70' | Arsenal finally get their goal! Takehiro Tomiyasu crosses the ball back to the edge of the box and finds Granit Xhaka who strikes it well on the half volley and into the back of the net!
19:274 days ago

PSV chance.

67' | Xavi Simons comes close again, running into the box and forcing a good save from American keeper Matt Turner.
19:254 days ago

Arsenal Substitution.

66' | Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard replace Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fabio Vieira.
19:244 days ago

PSV Substitution

65' | Noni Madueke and Jordan Teze replace Guus Til Philipp Max.
19:234 days ago

Arsenal corner.

64' | Bukayo Saka takes the corner but Gabriel Jesús can't keep his header down.

 

19:204 days ago

Great chance!

60' | Super play by Gabriel Jesús! The Brazilian turns well on the ball just outside the box, beats a man and shoots low, but the keeper pushes it away. It falls to Eddie Nketiah but he smashes the ball high and wide.
19:154 days ago

Arsenal free kick.

56' | Granit Xhaka fires the free kick into the wall from distance, he hits the rebound but the ball goes out for a goal kick.
19:134 days ago

End to end stuff!

54' | After Xavi Simons blasts a first time shot over the bar at one end, Walter Benitez makes a great save to deny Bukayo Saka at the other! 

Gabriel Jesus picks up the scraps and goes down in the box, but the referee says no penalty.

19:114 days ago

Arsenal chance.

51' | Great play by the Gunners Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesús link up well, with the Brazilian making space for a shot inside the box, but its easily saved by PSV keeper Walter Benitez.
19:064 days ago

Slow start.

48' | It's a slow start to the 2nd half for both sides so far.
19:034 days ago

2nd half.

46' | Back underway for the 2nd half in North London.
18:544 days ago

Half time thoughts.

Arsenal have been much the better side in the 1st half and have dominated possession. 

The Gunners have had lots of the ball, and have made plenty of chances, but they have just lacked a clinical final touch so far. 

PSV have threatened on the break though, with Xavi Simons having the Dutch side's nest chance of the game. 

Mikel Arteta's side have looked most dangerous down the flanks, with the majority of their attacking play coming down the left with Kieran Tierney or the right with Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal have been in control so far and will be disappointed if they play like that in the 2nd half and don't win the game.

18:474 days ago

Half time.

45+1' | The referee blows for half time.
18:474 days ago

Arsenal booking.

45+1' | Granit Xhaka is shown a yellow card for a late challenge on Xavi Simons.
18:464 days ago

Added time.

45' | Just the one added minute at the end of the 1st half.
18:454 days ago

PSV on the ball.

44' | PSV have the ball in the final third, Philipp Max attempts the put the ball into the box, but his cross goes out for a goal kick.
18:425 days ago

Arsenal free kick.

40' | Fabio Vieria take the free kick and curls the ball into the side netting at the near post. So close!
18:415 days ago

Arsenal chance.

39' | Brilliant football by the Gunners, Bukayo Saka does well to carry the ball towards the box, he pokes through Eddie Nketiah, but his cross is blocked and cleared.
18:395 days ago

Another Arsenal corner.

37' | Fabio Vieria puts the ball into the box this time, Gabriel Magalhaes is on the end of it again and stabs the ball towards goal, but PSV are able to clear their lines.
18:375 days ago

Arsenal corner.

35' | Fantastic cross into the box by Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes flicks the ball on but Gabriel Jesús just misses the ball at the back post.
18:365 days ago

Good play by Arsenal.

34' | Arsenal playing good football - Bukayo Saka puts a cross in the box, but its deflected and goes just over the bar.
18:325 days ago

Arsenal chance.

30' | Fabio Vieria puts a great ball into the box from distance, but Gabriel Jesús miss times his kick and the keeper gratefully gathers the ball.
18:285 days ago

PSV chance.

26' | PSV have their first chance of the game. 19-year-old Xavi Simons goes on a solo run through the middle of Arsenal, but he can't keep his shot down which sails well over the crossbar.
18:225 days ago

Arsenal corner.

21' | Fabio Vieira takes the Arsenal corner but his cross is easily headed away by PSV.
18:215 days ago

Good chance for Arsenal!

19' | Gabriel Jesús finds himself with space for a shot on the edge of the PSV box, but he curls his low effort past the wrong side of the post.
18:195 days ago

PSV chance.

16' | PSV have a rare spell on the ball. Captain Cody Gakpo does well to thread through Philipp Max, but the German's  cross is no trouble for the Arsenal defence.
18:165 days ago

Dangerous down the left.

14' | It's been all Arsenal so far - The Gunners have been directing their play down the left and are looking dangerous. 

Kieran Tierney has been excellent at left back so far!

18:145 days ago

Arsenal come close!

12' | Another Arsenal chance as Granit Xhaka gets the ball off Gabriel Jesús inside the box, but the Swiss midfielder curls his shot wide of the target.
18:135 days ago

Arsenal chance!

11' | First real chance for Arsenal. 

Bukayo Saka puts a good cross into the box from the byline, Eddie Nketiah scuffs his shot, and the ball falls to Kieran Tierney who can't direct his shot on target.

18:115 days ago

Growing into the game?

9' | PSV are beginning to get on the ball more - Cody Gakpo makes a good run down the left, but Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu does enough to deal with the danger.
18:085 days ago

Early thoughts.

6' | Eddie Nketiah looks to have gravitated towards the left flank - he and Gabriel Jesús will surely be rotating throughout the game.
18:055 days ago

Early domination.

3' | Arsenal have been in control, dominating the ball for the opening minutes of the game. 
18:005 days ago

Kick-off.

1' | The match is underway at the Emirates Stadium.
17:555 days ago

Five minutes left...

The teams are preparing to take the field!
17:465 days ago

15 minutes to go!

The countdown to kick-off is on!
17:205 days ago

100 Arsenal appearances!

Kieran Tierney starts tonight, making his 100th appearance for Arsenal!

 

16:595 days ago

PSV: Starting XI

Here's how the visitors lineup!

Starting XI: Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangare, Gutierrez, Veerman; Xavi, Gakpo, Til.

Subs: Hoever, Teze, de Jong, Madueke, Drommel, Mauro Jr, El Ghazi, Branthwaite, Savio, Waterman, Bakayoko, Ledezma.

16:565 days ago

Arsenal: Starting XI

With just over an hour until kick-off, here's how the Gunners lineup!

Starting XI: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka, Vieira; Saka, Jesus, Nketiah.

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, White, Partey, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saliba, Cedric, Nelson, Marquinhos, Cirjan, Edwards. 

Certainly a very strong Arsenal side.

04:565 days ago

Tune in here for Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven!

As Arsenal look to make it four wins from four in the Europa League and all but confirm themselves as winners of Group A, PSV will be hoping to put take the top spot themselves.

It's Arsenal vs PSV, Arteta vs van Nistelrooy, who will come out on top? 

Do not miss a detail of the match Arsenal vs PSV, live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

04:515 days ago

What time does the game kick-off around the world?

Here are the kick-off times for across the world!


India: 10:30PM IST [Sony Ten 2 HD & SD]

South Africa: 7:00PM SAST [SuperSport]

Australia: 1:00AM AWST / 2:30AM ACST / 3:00 AM AEST [Stan Sport]

Japan: 2:00AM JST [Wowow]

04:465 days ago

What time does the game kick-off?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK, with coverage starting at 5:30PM BST, and kick-off at 6:00PM BST.
04:415 days ago

Arsenal vs PSV: Prediction.

This game is definitely going to be a tight one, with both sides being in excellent form in their respective domestic competitions. 

I think that with the home advantage, and the fans behind them, Arsenal will just about edge it and take the win, although I wouldn't rule out PSV taking all three points back to the Netherlands. 

I think the score will be 2-0 in favour of Arsenal.

04:365 days ago

Arsenal vs PSV: Past meetings.

Arsenal and PSV have previously met on six occasions, all of which were played in the UEFA Champions League

The most recent meeting was back in March of 2007, when PSV visited the Emirates Stadium in the second leg of the round of 16 in the Champions League.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with goals for both sides being scored by PSV centre half Alex

The Dutch side had won the first leg 1-0 at home, meaning that they progressed to the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League, knocking the Gunners out of the competition.

The Arsenal side boasted the likes of Theo Walcott, Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry.

04:315 days ago

Key player: Cody Gakpo.

PSV forward Cody Gakpo has been in unbelievable form so far this season, scoring 13 goals in 18 games in all competitions so far this season. 

The Dutchman has also provided a further 11 assists in the same time frame. 

The 23-year-old will certainly be a player to keep an eye on throughout the match, and someone Arsenal will need to stop getting on the ball if they are to win on Thursday.

04:265 days ago

Key player: Bukayo Saka.

Bukayo Saka has been a standout player for Arsenal this season and has hit a rich vein of form recently. 

The 21-year-old has scored four goals in his last three games in all competitions, and will be looking to add to his tally on Thursday.

Against Bodo/Glimt last week the Hale End graduate was the best player on the pitch and was the main reason the Gunners found a way to come out victorious.

04:215 days ago

Probable line-up of PSV.

Oliver Boscagli [knee], Marco van Ginkel [hamstring], Yorbe Vertessen [muscle] and Ismael Salari [hamstring] are all confirmed absentees for the visitors, however Ruud van Nistelrooy has received a significant boost to his squad with the likes of Luuk de Jong, Noni Madueke and Mauro Junior all making the trip to North London. 

Predicted XI: Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangare, Gutierrez; Simons, Veerman, Gakpo; Til.

04:165 days ago

Probable line-up of Arsenal.

Despite Oleksandr Zinchenko [knee] and Gabriel Martinelli  [illness] both being missing from Arsenal's last training session, Mikel Arteta refused to rule either of his players out of the match. 

Apart from this and their long term absentees, Arsenal have a clean bill of health going into the game. 

Predicted XI: Turner; Tierney, Gabriel, Holding, White; Lokonga, Vieira, Odegaard; Marquinhos, Saka, Nketiah.

04:115 days ago

Who is the referee and his assistants?

The referee for Arsenal vs PSV will be Alejandro Hernandez.

The linesmen will be Jose Naranjo and Diego Sanchez Rojo. 

VAR will be ran by Juan Martinez Munuera, with his assistant being Ricardo de Burgos.

04:065 days ago

PSV: Highest domestic scorers.

PSV have enjoyed a brilliant start to the 22/23 season and currently 2nd in the Eredivisie, just one point behind reigning champions Ajax

The Dutch side have been on fire and have scored 35 goals in the league, the highest amount in the Eredivisie.

Cody Gakpo has scored nine goals and contributed a further seven assists in just 10 league games, with 19-year-old Xavi Simons just behind him with eight goals and three assists.

04:015 days ago

Arsenal: Unbeaten in the Europa League.

The Gunners have been in great form this season, with Mikel Arteta's side sitting top of both the Premier League and Group A in the Europa League

Arsenal have beaten Bodo/Glimt both home and away, as well as beating FC Zurich on the road in gameweek 1.

Eddie Nketiah is Arsenal's top scorer so far in the competition with a current tally of two goals.

03:565 days ago

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

The Arsenal vs PSV match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, with a capacity of 60,260 people.

The last match hosted at the Emirates Stadium was Arsenal's impressive 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Premier League earlier this month.

03:565 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 UEFA Europa League match: Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Live Updates!

My name is Edward Moss and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

This match is the only European game of the week, with the two sides playing catch-up after their originally scheduled fixture was cancelled following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

VAVEL Logo