Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard has been sacked by Aston Villa 11 games into the season after another dire performance.

The 3-0 loss to Fulham, following on from the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

The results have left Villa in 17th, above the relegation zone on goals scored with the same goal difference as Wolves in 18th.

In his 39 Premier League matches with Villa, he recorded 19 losses, 12 wins and 8 draws. The 42 year old also has the unwanted record of having a lower win percentage than Gary Neville at Valencia. Gerrard had a win percentage of 32% compared to Neville's 35% (all competitions).

Gerrard's managerial position had been hanging by a thread for a while but with the away end at Craven Cottage turning on him with chants "You're getting sacked in the morning" as well as "You'll never work again" and the infamous Demba Ba song, the Villa owners had no choice but to pull the trigger.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Steven Gerrard, Manager of Aston Villa reacts during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on October 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Nassef Sawiris was said to be furious with what he witnessed tonight and stormed out the directors' box after Douglas Luiz's red card.

Christian Purslow quickly followed after Mitrovic made it 2-0 according to Villa insider, Ashley Preece.

Just over an hour after the final whistle, the club confirmed that Gerrard had left the club with immediate effect.

The blunt statement read: "We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future."

Gerrard replaced Dean Smith 11 months ago after a remarkable season with Rangers, winning the league as invincible centurions.

Throughout his tenure at the Midlands side, he was repeatedly questioned about eventually replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, with claims that he was using Villa as a stepping stone.

His Liverpool managerial dream now looks increasingly unlikely.

The Daily Mail report that replacements are already being assessed and Villa are prepared to pay one of the highest salaries in the Premier League to land an elite coach.

Former Tottenham and PSG manager, Mauricio Pochettino is top of Villa's list to succeed Gerrard according to The Telegraph, with the Argentinian currently unemployed.

Thomas Frank is another option who is admired but he is said to be currently negotiating a new deal with Brentford.

It is also reported that an ambitious approach could be made to secure the services of former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel but this seems like an unrealistic option.