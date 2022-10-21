Conte may have to "wear the shoes to play" if Tottenham injury woes continue

ENFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Antonio Conte, head coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on October 17, 2022 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Antonio Conte has been talking team news, formations and injuries ahead of Tottenham's game against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Tottenham left Old Trafford empty-handed on Wednesday night after a poor performance against Manchester United.

Conte was disappointed at the lack of fight his side showed in Manchester and it will be important Spurs get back to winning ways on Sunday to keep within touching distance of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Team News

Antonio Conte was without attacking duo Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison against Man United, and looks to be without them again on Sunday.

"No news. Deki Kulusevski is not available. I think we have to wait a bit of time to see him with us. It was the same for Richarlison."

Meanwhile, Emerson Royal returns from suspension following his dismissal in the North London derby, while Lucas Moura is still not fit enough to start.

The opposition

Newcastle United have enjoyed a strong start to the season as they begin their first whole campaign under their new ownership.

The Magpies are unbeaten in their last five league games and currently sit in sixth place, just five points off of Tottenham.

"you have to consider Newcastle for the future as a dangerous team, for the title and to win trophies. They have had the potential to go into the market and to become one of the best teams in England."

Injuries

It is never easy for football managers to deal with injuries, and with two of his attackers out injured, Conte has certainly not been dealt an easy hand recently.

Kulusevski in particular is causing concern for Conte, with the Italian admitting he is worried the Swede may not return before the World Cup.

"His recovery was going well and then one day the situation worsened. When this happens you have to restart. You need time, you need time."

The Tottenham manager even joked that he may have to play himself if his bad luck with injuries continued.

"We have in this moment Harry and Sonny in good health. (Laughs) Fingers crossed, I hope to continue otherwise I have to put on the shoes to play!"

Formation

Much has been said by fans about their desires to see Tottenham play certain formations. and even though he suffered defeat on Wednesday, Conte is sticking to his guns.

"I don't think we lose the game for the formation. If you want to find an excuse I can find a lot but I don't want to find excuses.

"The best situation for the team at the moment is to play with the three midfielders and then we'll see the improvement of Lucas' fitness."

Tottenham and Conte will be hoping for a strong response to Wednesday's disappointment but face tough opposition in Newcastle to bounce back.