Solihull Moors 3-0 Eastleigh FC: Moors Cruise To The Three Points

Solihull Moors returned to winning ways in the National League, as they put three goals past a strong Eastleigh side at the Armco Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from forwards Alex Reid, Josh Kelly and Andrew Dallas sent the home side on their way, even despite being reduced to ten men, following a red card to full-back James Clarke.

However, what exactly went down on Saturday afternoon, and what does the result mean for the league tables?

Starting line-ups

Solihull Moors

Ryan Boot (GK) ; James Clarke, Alex Gudger, Fiarce Kelleher, Ben Coker ; Callum Maycock, Kyle Storer ; Ryan Barnett, Joe Sbarra, Josh Kelly ; Alex Reid (4-2-3-1)

Eastleigh FC

Joe McDonnell (GK) ; Brennan Camp, Aaron Martin, George Langston, Michael Kelly ; Ousseynou Cisse, Oscar Rutherford ; Charlie Carter, JJ McKiernan, Ryan Hill ; Tristan Abrahams (4-2-3-1)

Story of the match

The opening stages of this National League clash between Solihull Moors and Eastleigh, started very quiet indeed. Both sides enjoyed spells of early possession as expected. However, neither side really created any clear-cut opportunities.

This was until the thirteenth minute, when the home side took the lead following exceptional build-up play. Ryan Barnett started the move off, down the right-hand-side, he beat his man before delivering a low-cross into the area. This cross was flicked on by Joe Sbarra to find Alex Reid who had the easy job of slotting into the empty net to make it one-nil.

Speaking of Ryan Barnett, he went very close to doubling the home sides lead just three minutes later. However this time, his effort went just wide of the far corner.

Eastleigh did grow into the game as it settled down following the opening goal. Charlie Carter found himself in space, just before the half-hour mark but his effort was straight at Ryan Boot. Michael Kelly also had an opportunity for the visitors, only to see his chance fly over the bar.

However, Solihull Moors had the best opportunity to score next in the first-half, nine minutes before the break. Josh Kelly did brilliantly on the left-hand side before finding Reid with a cross, only for the strikers effort to be kept out with an even better save by the former Solihull loanee Joe McDonnell.

Half Time: Solihull Moors 1-0 Eastleigh FC

The second-half began with a very similar pattern to the first, with both sides having a fair-share of possession. Oscar Rutherford had the first chance of the half for the visitors, but his effort was straight at Boot. Barnett had another opportunity saved by McDonnell which went behind for a corner.

From the resulting corner, it caused mayhem in the Eastleigh penalty area and the ball eventually fell to Sbarra, who was brought down in the penalty area and the referee pointed immediately to the spot. Up stepped Josh Kelly, who slotted past McDonnell to double Solihull Moors' advantage.

Callum Maycock was next to try his luck for the home side, but his 1v1 effort was saved brilliantly by Joe McDonnell, who had an outstanding performance, fresh off the back of being apart of the squad that lost the play-off final last season.

Following a series of substitutions for both sides, the game changed in the 76th minute, when Solihull Moors full-back James Clarke was shown a second yellow card for a foul, reducing the hosts to ten men.

However, Eastleigh failed to take advantage as they couldn't breakdown a very strong Solihull defence, and were punished with five minutes to play when the hosts were awarded a second penalty for a foul in the area. Up stepped substitute Andrew Dallas, who smashed an effort into the back of the net to make it three nil to Neal Ardley's men.

The kitchen sink for an unknown reason, was never threw at the Solihull Moors defence, and the hosts held on to secure all three points and make it back to back wins in all competitions.

Player of the match

Although he failed to find the back of the net, or even grab an assist, Ryan Barnett was definitely a firm contender. This season he has struggled to find his consistent spark in a tough start, however all of that self-doubt vanished on Saturday as he constantly got the better of his man. His goal/assist will come and if today's game was anything to go by, Ryan Barnett is back with a bang.