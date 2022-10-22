Blackpool 4-2 Preston North End: Tangerines win wild West Lancashire derby

Jerry Yates helped fire Blackpool past Preston North End in a riveting West Lancashire derby won by the Tangerines 4-2 at Bloomfield Road.

Yates put the Seasiders in front on the half-hour, but the Lilywhites were soon level through a Ben Whiteman penalty in the 38th minute.

Charlie Patino restored Blackpool's lead with a curling strike from 20 yards out and Yates completed his brace eight minutes from time to put the Tangerines in front 3-1.

An own goal by Callum Connolly gave Preston a lifeline, but CJ Hamilton ensured the points would stay with the hosts as he took advantage of Freddie Woodman being out of his goal.

Blackpool remain 18th in the EFL Championship while the Lilywhites remain tenth despite a third defeat in their last four matches.

Story of the match

Preston had a sight of goal within the first minute, Alvaro Fernandez sending in a teasing cross that needed to be cleared by the Blackpool defense.

The visitors continued to threaten, Emil Riis seeing his shot blocked and Liam Lindsay volleying over the crossbar before Chris Maxwell saved from Brad Potts at the front post.

Liam Bridcutt was forced off on the half-hour mark, replaced by Sonny Carey.

Against the run of play, the Tangerines went in front. Kenny Dougall sent in a free-kick that Gary Madine flicked on to Yates, whose header settled into the far corner.

Preston nearly leveled straightaway, Maxwell dealing with a Whiteman effort that bounced just in front of him.

The Lilywhites drew level seven minutes from halftime. Riis drew a foul from Marvin Ekpiteta and the referee pointed to the spot. Whiteman stepped up and beat Maxwell down the middle.

After the halftime break, Whiteman saw his free-kick nearly deflected into the path of Jordan Storey, but Ekipteta was on hand to beat the striker to the ball.

James Husband had a go for Blackpool on the hour mark, but his shot from distance went wide.

On 68 minutes, the Tangerines were back in front as on-loan Arsenal man Patino found the bottom corner from around 20 yards following a clearance.

Maxwell then saved from Whiteman at his right post to keep the hosts in front.

Blackpool then restored their two-goal lead as Patino turned provider as he sent a lovely ball to Yates, who glanced a header past Woodman at the far post to make it 3-1.

Evans pulled Preston within a goal a minute from normal time, but with the visitors searching for an equalizer and Woodman brought up on a corner, Hamilton finished into an empty net from distance.

Player of the match: Charlie Patino

He was sensational in midfield with the Preston defence helpless to stop him. The technichal quality on his goal and assist to Yates was top drawer and he continues to get better with each passing match.