Rotherham United 2-4 Hull City: Tigers make it back-to-back away wins with derby success

Hull City have won consecutive games for the first time season after seeing off Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

Jacob Greaves put the Tigers in front only to see Dan Barlaser level a minute later after his shot went in off the post.

Cyrus Christie and Ryan Longman scored seven minutes apart in the second half and Ozan Tufan added a fourth before Georgie Kelly grabbed a consolation goal late on for the Millers.

Story of the match

Greg Docherty had the first chance of the match as his first-time shot aimed for the far corner went wide of the post.

Rotherham had faint appeals for a penalty when Brooke Norton-Cuffy sent in a cross for ex-Hull man Tom Eaves, who saw Tobias Figueiredo stick out his arm, which was deemed to be in a natural position.

The dangerous Docherty as Greaves played him in at the end of a counterattack, but goalkeeper Viktor Johansson got a hand to his low drive to push it behind.

The ensuing corner saw Dimitrios Pelkas fired over the bar from inside the penalty area and at the other end, Ben Wiles did the same.

In the 24th minute, terrific build-up play between Eaves and Conor Washington led to a powerful volley by Wiles that Nathan Baxter made a stunning save on.

The end-to-end action next saw Christie curl a shot right at Johansson and at the other end, Wes Harding deliver a cross that Washington headed wide.

The Tigers took the lead a minute from halftime as Rotherham couldn't fully deal with a corner by Jean-Michael Seri and Greaves was quickest to react, prodding home from close range.

A minute later, the Millers leveled. Barlaser cut inside from the left wing and curled his right-footed shot off the inside of the post to make it 1-1 heading to the halftime break.

Johansson was forced into a double save in the second half as the Swede stopped Pelkas' shot and denied Regan Slater on the rebound.

In the 52nd minute, the Tigers re-took the lead. Christie received the ball on the right wing and he created a shooting opportunity and beat Johansson with a low shot at the near post.

A through ball by Longman was misjudged by Lee Peltier and it went to Docherty and after driving forward, he was denied by a brilliant save from the onrushing Johansson.

Hull grabbed a third as Seri threaded a pass for the overlapping Greaves and his low cross towards the back post left Longman with a simple tap-in.

Johansson was kept busy as he denied substitute Oscar Estupinan and was forced into an acrobatic save on Slater's rebound.

The visitors looked for the knockout blow as Tufan fired over from a promising position and Christie found Slater, who saw Johansson make another incredible save. Estupinan headed over from the resultinmg corner.

After Tufan went narrowly wide, he added a fourth in the 85th minute. A long ball played to the Turk saw him hold off a backtracking Rotherham defender before slotting past Johansson.

Estupinan should have made it five shortly after, but he fired over from just eight yards away.

The Millers did get a second as Eaves picked out Kelly, who finished from six yards out, but it did little to change the outcome of the game.

Player of the match: Ryan Longman

Was a threat all day as he tested Johansson with a curler, raced back to head away a corner inside his own box and ran himself into the ground with the goal being no more than he deserved for his fine display.