3 things we learnt from West Brom's defeat to Millwall

Okay Yoksulu tussles with Danny McNamara - Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion suffered their second defeat in a row as they were beaten by Millwall on Saturday.

The Baggies had made a more positive start in comparison to their loss to Bristol City as John Swift's deflected effort gave them the lead after 20 minutes.

But once again they failed to hold on to what they had, as Callum Styles latched on to a loose ball from a set piece to fire over goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

Centre-back Kyle Bartley was then sent off for a second bookable offence before Tyler Burey added salt to their wounds with a last-minute winner.

Here are four things we learnt from the game.

Albion desperate for direction

Interim manager Richard Beale's time in charge has been disappointing despite a promising start away at Reading.

The defeat to Bristol City in midweek proved that the initial victory was a false dawn for the under-21's head coach.

However, Albion's standard slipped even further with an abject performance at The Den on Saturday.

An odd team selection gave pause for thought pre-match as six changes were made to the XI that started against the Robins.

Bartley joined Karlan Grant, Adam Reach, Okay Yokuslu, Darnell Furlong and John Swift with recalls to the line-up.

Whilst the surprise inclusions were a talking point, those who missed out completely were another.

Martin Kelly, who has excelled since joining the Baggies on a free transfer on deadline day, dropped out of the matchday squad along with Brandon Thomas-Asante who also started the game on Tuesday night.

The selection queries raised by supporters weren't backed up by a good performance on the pitch as Albion slumped to another avoidable loss.

It is clear that the Baggies are struggling for confidence and find themselves sleepwalking into a relegation battle.

They need direction and quickly.

Millwall climb into the top six

Gary Rowett's Lions have enjoyed a fruitful beginning to their EFL Championship campaign.

Despite losing star man Jed Wallace to Saturday's opponents on a free transfer, they seem to be flourishing without him.

Their dominance which was particularly clear throughout the second half, bodes well as they aim to better their best league finish (eighth) under Rowett.

The Lions looked hungry out of possession and were spurred on by a rocking Den.

With the victory over the Baggies, they now find themselves in a playoff position and inside a very cramped top six.

After four wins on the trot, perhaps they can generate the momentum to keep themselves there.

Carlos to the rescue?

With Albion second from bottom, any new manager coming in now has the immediate task of firefighting them against survival.

Former Huddersfield Town and Olympiakos boss Carlos Corberan has reportedly been offered the job after almost two weeks of an extensive interviewing process.

The Spaniard could offer a more long-term solution to Albion's flip-flapping managerial planning.

But if he is appointed, he will likely uncover more issues than the surface would show.

A dysfunctional squad desperate for guidance, little in the way of a scouting network and next to no budget - it's a huge task for any boss to come in and achieve instant success.

Patience will be the buzzword moving forwards, but a clear philosophy and a better coaching standard will hopefully drag them away from the third tier for the time being.

But for things to improve long-term, Albion must provide their next manager with some real stability behind the scenes.