Bad day for Spurs as Magpies swoop in: 5 things we learned as Newcastle take points from Kane & co

Tottenham Hotspur began their Sunday afternoon knowing that a win would take them on level points with Premier League Champions Manchester City, here's what we learned from a stormy Sunday in North London as they failed to take their chance.

Consecutive defeats for Conte:

Though they still remain in third position in the league table, Antonio Conte's men have now suffered two consecutive defeats following on from their defeat at Manchester United.

Spurs endured their first home loss of the season and were booed off the pitch by their supporters at both the half and full-time whistles, leaving a sodden Conte with a sullen face. There will be little time to dwell on the poor performance, with a return to the Champions League on Wednesday and another home fixture, this time against Sporting Lisbon, who they lost 2-0 to in the reverse fixture back in September.

The pressure is on for Conte, to not only commit his long-term future to the club by signing a new contract, but also to ensure that Spurs season isn't derailed by an early exit from Europe's elite club competition.

Hugo's Howler:

Tottenham's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris gifted Newcastle their opening goal, although he and his captain Harry Kane, clearly felt the frenchman had been fouled in the build-up.



Lloris came rushing out of his box to meet the ball, colliding with Newcastle forward Callum Wilson, who then controlled the loose ball and chipped it over the floundering Lloris and into an empty goal, much to the annoyance of the home crowd. After the obligatory VAR check, with Lloris adamant that he had been fouled, the goal stood, securing Wilson his fourth goal in eight games this season. Whether or not the striker secures a seat on the plane to Qatar with the England squad for the World Cup 2022 remains to be seen, but his form is certainly helping his side push up the table.

Almiron and On:

Another goal from Miguel Almiron sealed the points for Newcastle, scoring his sixth goal in twelve appearances this season. The most that he has ever managed in an entire season, prior to this one, was four, to give some context for how well the player, who was famously dissed by Jack Grealish at the end of the last campaign, has performed so far this season. His best ever. To compare, Grealish has scored just one goal this season. Who is laughing now, Jack?

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle is having his best season to date.Creator: Julian Finney | Credit: Getty Images Copyright: 2022 Getty Images

Djed in the Water:

A player enjoying less positive fortunes is Tottenham player Djed Spence, who once again failed to make an appearance for his side, having done so on only three occasions as a substitute. Signed in the summer from Middlesbrough for a reported fee of £20 million, Spence is understood to be frustrated by his lack of opportunities in North London and must be casting his eyes over to Nottingham Forrest, where he spent last season on loan, helping them to the top flight, wondering what could have been.

Howe's Heroics:

Talking of Champions League football, as it stands, with the win against Tottenham, Newcastle United sit fourth in the Premier League table and are showing serious appetite. Eddie Howe's side are unbeaten since their defeat to Liverpool at the end of August and are managing to consistently compete against the league's top teams, despite missing their flagship summer signing Alexander Isak through injury.

Howe has sured up what has been a shaky Newcastle defence over the last decade at least and has given them real momentum going forward. Spurs supporters could be forgiven for wondering why on earth the club ever let current Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier go, as he put in a solid performance for their opponents, frustrating their sides attempts to attack.