John Askey sacked by York City

York City have today parted company with manager John Askey.

The shock termination of Askey's contract, comes after a string of six league games without a win, despite sitting in 12th place on their return back to the National League, considered a success by many City fans.

Problems between himself and the chairman Glen Henderson were thought to have lead to the manager's departure, which the former-City boss later confirmed in an interview.

Askey also celebrated a year in charge of the club on Sunday, recording 27 wins throughout that period.

'Many fans may be upset and confused'

A statement from the football club released on Tuesday morning reads: "Following a number of discussions between the board and John Askey in recent weeks, York City Football Club has today decided to part company by ending his contract of employment.

"Given John’s popularity and his incredible success last season, we understand that many fans may be upset and confused by this decision. However, after taking numerous factors into consideration the board are confident that it is in the best interests of the football club.

"Recruitment of a new manager will commence immediately, and we aim to make an appointment by the end of the month. An interim manager will be appointed from within the club’s existing staff, with a further announcement due shortly.

"We are eternally grateful to John for his efforts to help us gain promotion last season and wish him the very best of luck in his future career."

The former-Macclesfield and Port Vale boss lead York to an unlikely promotion last season, through the playoffs, being regarded as a 'hero' due to that.

Time at the club

John Askey took over at the LNER Community Stadium last November on an interim basis, following the departure of predecessor Steve Watson.

A bumpy start to his tenure left City in a mid-table position in the National League North in January.

However, things began to look up, as the Minstermen went 12 games unbeaten, regaining momentum in the playoff race.

During that time, an impressive FA Trophy run saw the North Yorkshire outfit reach the semi-finals, with a brilliant penalty shootout win at higher league Dagenham & Redbridge helping them achieve that.

A playoff spot was guaranteed following victory in the penultimate game of the 2021/22 campaign, but it went right down to the wire for a 5th-place finish, meaning Askey's side would play at home in the first knockout.

Wins over Chorley and Brackley saw York into the promotion final, where they hosted Boston United in front of a sell-out crowd.

An emphatic 2-0 result confirmed promotion back to the National League after a five-year wait, an emotional day for fans of the club.

The start that to the new season the Minstermen underwent wasn't bad at all, as an opening day win at Woking set the tone. Settling in and around the playoffs for most of the time, City have recently suffered a poor run of results.

Currently six league matches without a single victory, they were hoping to put an end to that form on Saturday, when Wealdstone are set to pay a visit, although no one will have expected the huge news that enfolded in the lead up.

Reasoning behind the decision

Following the termination of Askey's contract, the board released a further statement, with transparency on the tough situation.

The statement read: "On 3rd November, John reached out to directors Alastair Smith and Mike Brown to express his unhappiness in his role at the football club. He went on to explain that he didn’t wish to remain at the club but was not in a position to resign due to his personal circumstances.

"Both directors expressed their desire to retain John as manager, find solutions to improve lines of communication and working practices within the club. John indicated that he felt there were no possible solutions or remedies.

"Prior to these discussions, the board had invited John to a meeting to discuss budgets and the club’s wider finances, but unfortunately John cancelled the meeting at short notice. We felt that this had been a prime opportunity to improve understanding and build a better working relationship with John with the ultimate aim of improving performance."

During an interview with BBC Radio York shortly after this statement was produced, John Askey himself admitted that he organized the mentioned meeting, and couldn't make it.

"Given John’s desire to leave the club and his belief that the situation was irretrievable, after seeking legal advice, the board unanimously agreed that it was in everyone’s best interest to part company with John. We believe that presented with such circumstances any business would have reached a similar conclusion.

"The board recognise the huge support and love for John amongst supporters following his success last season. We share those emotions which meant that we could not take this decision lightly and made every effort to avoid having to make it. Sometimes things happen behind the scenes of many football clubs that require the board to make difficult decisions.

"We hope that this goes some way to help supporters understand our decision and that everyone gets behind the squad this Saturday."