York interim boss Tim Ryan: "We aren't looking down."

The past week has been nothing less than a turbulent one for York City, with Wednesday morning bringing about the shock sacking of popular promotion-winning manager John Askey.

Lots of controversy from the fans has seen the decision made by the board a detested one, with some even requesting that they 'reinstate Askey'.

Ahead of a home game against Wealdstone in the National League on Saturday, youth team coach Tim Ryan was appointed as interim manager, and he now has the difficult job of finding a first league win in seven.

On being appointed

With a statement released by the Minstermen stating that an interim coach would be selected from the backroom staff, there wasn't much doubt in Ryan being chosen, and when speaking to Jorvik Radio, he took us through that process.

"It's not been one of the forefronts of my mind. We've had a youth team game, which is my job, on Wednesday - we had a good game (winning 15-0).

"Then after the game, obviously all the news came out, and obviously my preparation was for the game, and I had a meeting at the ground, they told me what actions had been taken, and asked me to take the team for training, and for the Wealdstone game.

"It's one of them things where I work for York City Football Club, I will do that. I had a great relationship with John, but I work for York City, and it's something I'm confident in myself to hold the reins until a new man is found."

Preparations and mood in camp

Ryan has only encountered two training sessions at minimum since the departure of fan favourite John Askey, which doesn't give him much time to prepare for the visit of Wealdstone at the weekend.

The mood around the camp certainly has expectations to provide low morale, given the players' obvious affinity to Askey.

"We've only had a light session. We've implemented how to combat Wealdstone's play, they play out from the back, they're a decent footballing side with some good players.

"I've always had a good relationship with (the players), I'm always bubbly about the place all the time.

"I get on well with the lads, I've been a player myself - it's one of them things where I know how to treat people, and coming in today, the lads have had a little bit of time to get their mindset on what's gone on, and they're professional footballers and have got a job to do on Saturday, so that's the main forefront of their thoughts, and they're all bubbly and lively.

"It happens in football: decisions that you are really unhappy with as players, but the off-field stuff shouldn't affect what you do on the pitch, so they'll be coming on Saturday with a fresh mind, and some emphasis on energy, enthusiasm, and looking to win the game."

On the Wealdstone game

After promotion from the sixth tier of English Football via the playoffs last season, York City now take up a well-earnt 12th place in the National League, though aren't in the best of form.

The Stones, who are just a sole point below the Minstermen, will be looking to push back into the playoff race, and a win would do just that, with a difficult encounter expected.

"It's a tough game obviously, I think they're very similar to us. They had a really good start, just had a little bit of a sticky period over the course of the last five/six games, but they've been in the mix for the first part of the season. They will be looking to get back on track, same as we are really.

"I've spoken to the players, and we're not in desperate need, but we need three points to start this run again. Let's look up the table, rather than a few people who are looking down. We are not looking down - all the players; not just myself; are looking up to try and get three points tomorrow to climb the table again."

Team News

As predicted, left-back Adam Crookes will still remain sidelined with his long-term injury, but is getting closer slowly.

Other than that problem, the caretaker boss spoke on three other players who are set to miss the upcoming game, including star man Maziar Kouhyar.

"There's one or two (injuries), I'm not fully up to speed injury-wise, but I know Maz (Kouhyar) is out, Nathan Thomas is out, and AJ (Greaves) is nearly coming back but not quite there yet, so those three will miss out. I think the rest of the squad is fairly fit and ready."

