Senegal vs Netherlands: World Cup preview, Round 1, 2022

Senegal will face the Netherlands in a group A match of the 2022 World Cup, and will have to do so without talisman Sadio Mane, despite the Bayern Munich forward making the final 26 man squad.

The Netherlands come into the tournament in fine form, unbeaten in their last 15 matches. A run which stretches back to the round of 16 of the European championships in June of last year.

This will be the Netherlands first World Cup since 2014, where they made the semi-finals - losing on penalties to prevent them reaching consecutive World Cup finals.

This is expected to be Louis Van Gaal's side's toughest test of the group stage. Senegal have kept six clean sheets in their last eight competitive matches, and they will need to maintain this defensive form without the attacking threat of Mane at the other end of the pitch.

This will be the first time the west African team and north-western European team have ever met. The fixture will feature an abundance of talent, with both squads including Champions League and Premier League winners.

Team news

Senegal

Manager Aliou Cisse will have to make some major, last-minute tactical changes after Friday's news that Mane will be unfit to take part due to an injured right fibula.

Their other injury concern involves RB Leipzig centre back Abdou Diallo, who may have to sit the first game out nursing a slight knee issue.

Fortunately for Senegal, they will be able to rely on the services of veteran Kalidou Koulibaly in the centre back position.

Netherlands

The Dutch will also be without their main goal threat Memphis Depay. The Barcelona forward, who scored 12 goals in the qualifying phase, is still recovery from a hamstring issue. Depay is expected to play later on in the tournament but Van Gaal is unsure of exactly when.

Serie A duo Denzel Dumfries and Marten De Roon are also expected to be unavailable. De Roon is still recovering from a back injury, while Dumfries was forced off in Inter Milan's final pre-World Cup game last week.

Likely lineups

Senegal

E.Mendy; Sabaly, Cisse, Koulibaly, Ballo-Toure; Kouyate, N.Mendy, Gueye; Sarr, Dia, Jackson (4-3-3).

Netherlands

Pasveer; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Frimpong, De Jong, De Roon, Blind; Klaasen; Janssen, Bergwijn (3-4-1-2).

Key players

Idrissa Gueye has been the engine in the spine of Senegal's team. The defensive midfielder played a key role in Senegal's African Cup of Nations glory earlier this year with his ability to make numerous tackles and interceptions to break down play.

After re-signing for Everton from PSG in the summer, Frank Lampard's side have noticeably improved defensively, with only the Premier League's top three conceding fewer goals so far this season.

Gueye will have a challenging task up against a creative Dutch midfield, but if he can repeat the form that helped Senegal to AFCON success, then his abilities, combined with the likes of Koulibaly, will form a formidable defensive barrier.

Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands)

Since moving back to the Eredivisie in the summer, Bergwijn has registered ten goals and four assists for Ajax.

So far, in 2022, the former Tottenham winger has scored five goals in eight appearances for the Netherlands. Including a goal in the Dutch's 4-1 demolition of rivals Belgium in June when he was a constant menace to the defence of the 2018 World Cup bronze medalists.

Van Gaal will need Bergwijn's pace and clinical finishing to help breakdown Senegal's impressive defensive unit. The Netherlands are seen as dark horses by many, and if they are to prove this, they will rely heavily on Bergwijn's goal threat, especially in the absence of Depay.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at the 40,000-seater Al Thumama stadium, Doha, Qatar.

What time is kick off

The match will give off at 16:00 BST.

How can I watch?

The game will be broadcast on ITV in the UK, with coverage starting from 3pm.