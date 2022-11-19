Wrexham 2-0 Aldershot Town: Dragons back to the summit after breezing past Shots

Wrexham returned to the top of the Vanarama National League table as first-half goals from Paul Mullin and James Jones powered the Dragons past Aldershot Town 2-0 at the Racecourse Ground.

Mullin put the hosts in front with a chip from a tight angle for his 14th league goal of the season.

Jones doubled Wrexham's lead ten minutes later following a goalmouth scramble.

The Welsh outfit are now a point clear at the top following Notts County's goalless draw with Yeovil while the Shots, who have lost three matches on the bounce, remain in 18th.

Story of the match

Aldershot were awarded a free-kick inside of the opening minute, but captain Joe Partington sailed his shot over the crossbar.

Wrexham's first chance came after nine minutes, a corner by Luke Young finding Ollie Palmer, but he was off-balance and couldn't keep his header under the crossbar.

Three minutes later, Elliot Lee found some space on the edge of the box and despite taking a loose touch, managed to curl a long-range shot that was kept out brilliantly by Luca Ashby-Hammond.

An audacious ball from Young from the halfway line found Ben Tozer inside the Shots' box and he flicked an early shot with his left foot that bounced just wide with Ashby-Hammond out of position.

In the 28th minute, the hosts took the lead. Palmer's flicked header found the oncoming Mullin on the right wing and with the angle narrowing, he drew Ashby-Hammond slightly off his line to chip into the far corner.

Long balls into the box were giving Aldershot problems and it led to Wrexham's second. Mullin fired across the face of goal that Ollie Harfield kept out, but Jones was on hand to bundle home.

The visitors looked for a route back into the game and a cross from the right by Justin Amaluzor was blocked and Tommy Willard tried his luck from distance, but the ball bounced straight into the arms of Mark Howard.

Palmer had a couple of chances to increase the lead shortly after the restart, first firing over from close range and then seeing his back-post effort cleared off the line.

Howard made a rare mistake, his poor throw received by Willard, but the Dragons goalkeeper redeemed himself by diving to the turf and collecting the ball.

Substitute Liam McAlinden then put in a cross that Lee sent on goal, but the outstanding Ashby-Hammond sprawled to push the effort away from his goal line.

Aldershot began to have more of the ball and a cross found Frank Vincent in the middle of the Wrexham six-yard box, but he could only drag his shot over the bar.

On 68 minutes, a poor clearance from Ashby-Hammond found Young on the halfway line and the skipper's long-range effort only just missed.

The visitors' best chance came in the 90th minute, a neat exchange of passes ended with Inih Effiong hitting the bar with his close-range effort.

Wrexham saw out the rest of the game to record their tenth consecutive win at home.

Player of the match: Luke Young (Wrexham)