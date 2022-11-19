Notts County 0-0 Yeovil Town: Magpies drop points in front of record crowd

Notts County set the Vanarama National League record for attendance, but they were bumped off the top of the table after being held to a 0-0 draw against Yeovil Town.

A crowd of 16,511 filled Meadow Lane, but the Magpies saw resolute defending by the Glovers knock them down to second combined with Wrexham's 2-0 victory over Aldershot.

Despite failing to score at home for the first time since April 2021, Notts County broke their own league record, set in November 2021 when 12,843 came out to watch them beat Solihull Moors.

Story of the match

Notts County manager Luke Williams, named National League manager of the month for October, made two changes to his side as Aden Baldwin and Cedwyn Scott were restored to the starting lineup, with Connell Rawlinson and Ed Francis dropping to the bench.

After just three minutes, Yeovil goalkeeper Grant Smith was called into action, a low-cross by Tobi Adebayo-Rowling finding the league's leading scorer Macauley Langstaff, but his shot was well-saved by Smith.

Owen Bevan then threw his body in front of strikes by Langstaff and Cedwyn Scott.

Kyle Cameron then fired over the bar, Sam Austin had his close-range effort blocked and Scott saw Smith deny him from close range.

On 25 minutes, Yeovil had their first attempt as Andrew Oluwabori hit Notts County on the break and after getting past his marker, he struck over the bar.

Ruben Rodrigues then had a go from 20 yards, Smith parrying away and he denied Adam Chicksen twice before halftime, the second with a magnificent fingertip save.

A minute into the second half, Sam Slocombe made his first save of the game at the feet of Oluwabori after Alex Fisher saw his flick blocked.

Smith saved from Matty Palmer, Aden Baldwin was only inches away and substitute Quevin Castro saw his strike deflecting past the upright.

A corner by Rodrigues found the head of Cameron, his header cleared off the line by Sam Worthington.

One final chance for the hosts saw Chicksen meet Adebayo-Rowling's cross ahead of Smith in the middle fo the goal, but he failed to find the net.

Player of the match: Grant Smith (Yeovil Town)