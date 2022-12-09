Netherlands (3) 2-2 (4) Argentina: Player ratings as Messi helps Argentina through despite late Weghorst scare

Lionel Messi places the ball on the spot - Photo by Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Argentina secured their place in the Qatar World Cup semi-finals with a penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands in their quarter-final clash at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Nahuel Molina grabbed the opening goal of the game, his side-footed finish was set up by none other than Lionel Messi who without even looking - slid the ball in behind the defence.

Messi then bagged his nation's second with an assured effort from the penalty spot after Marcos Acuna was tripped in the box.

Substitute Wout Weghorst was the hero for Louis van Gaal's Netherlands as he got one back for his side with a header late in the game and added a second in the 11th minute of added time.

His goals sent the tie to penalties, where Emiliano Martinez produced two big saves to send his side into the last four of the tournament.

Netherlands

Andries Noppert - 6

Almost made a huge mistake in the first 10 minutes, his pass was almost cut out by Alvarez. Smothered the ball as Messi raced through on goal early in the second half. Did not make a save during the shootout.

Jurien Timber - 6

Booked for squaring up to Acuna on 43 minutes. Very useful when passing out from defence.

Virgil van Dijk - 6

Struggled slightly to deal with the runs from deep from Messi. Had to foul him to stop him from breaking into the penalty area midway through the second half. Left up front during the latter stages as the Dutch went route one. Poor penalty in the shootout.

Nathan Ake - 7

The outstanding performer in the back line, overlapped well around Blind during the first half and was effective on the cover for his side.

Denzel Dumfries - 6

Volleyed across the box on 15 minutes in the hope of finding Blind but his opposite number was beaten in the air. Gave away the penalty by tripping up the lively Acuna, the Inter Milan man was completely stifled throughout.

Marten de Roon - 5

Did not quite add the progressive angle in midfield that was needed. Had the chance to break the midfield line on a couple of occasions with runs from deep, but failed to do so - disappointing. Subbed off on half-time.

Frenkie de Jong - 7

Tidy and intelligent when in possession and whilst playing quite deep in the Dutch midfield. Hit a sublime diagonal ball into Gakpo just before the halfway mark but the PSV man could not quite bring it down.

Daley Blind - 6

Beaten in the air at the back post in a promising situation. Along with Dumfries, was completely stifled by the attacking threat posed by the Argentina wing-backs.

Cody Gakpo - 7

Played in a poor corner for the Netherlands' first of the game but struck a much better free-kick before half time which made Martinez scurry off his line. Took on and beat his man well just after the break.

Memphis Depay - 6

Threatened with runs in behind but those in support of him could not provide him with the service. Quiet performance from the Barcelona man.

Steven Bergwijn - 5

Dragged his shot wide after combining with Depay on 24 minutes. Did not add as much in the forward line as Depay and Gakpo and for that reason was brought off in a double change alongside de Roon. Booked during the scuffle late in the game.

Subs:

Steven Berghuis - 6

Put in a great delivery for Weghorst's goal. The exact type of cross that his side had been crying out for all evening and fizzed a dangerous shot into the side netting. Missed his penalty in the shootout though.

Teun Koopmeiners - 7

Delivered the most creative free-kick as he rolled the ball under the wall to assist Weghorst's equaliser. Dispatched his penalty with confidence.

Luuk de Jong - 5

Part of the aerial bombardment for the Dutch. Headed the ball down for Berghuis' dangerous effort.

Wout Weghorst - 8

The Dutch hero was booked before even entering the field of play after arguing with referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz whilst on the bench. Brought on with 10 to play as Van Gaal looked to begin a late aerial bombardment and flicked on a cross with a fantastic header to get one back for his side. Side-footed the low free-kick into the bottom corner.

Embed from Getty Images

Noa Lang - 5

Latched onto a ball just after coming on but not much time for the winger to make an impact.

Emiliano Martinez - 9

The hero of the shootout as he saved exquisitely from van Dijk and Berghuis. Little to do in terms of saves during the match but the Aston Villa man made some very assured high claims as the Dutch looked threatening from crosses.

Lisandro Martinez - 6

A battling performance from the Manchester United defender, looked comfortable when following the flexible Dutch strike partnership into deeper areas.

Cristian Romero - 6

Yellow carded oddly for batting the ball away with his arm whilst challenging Depay. Dealt well with any challenge when called upon.

Nicolas Otamendi - 6

Composed in Argentina's new-look back three, but lost that cool ever so slightly when the Dutch aerial threats were introduced. Although he won a vital header in added time as de Jong attacked dangerously. Held off for Weghorst's equaliser but could have scored late into the second half of added time.

Nahuel Molina - 8

Scored his first goal for his country and was a constant presence for his side down the right. Aggressive in the tackle and showed intent on the ball. An excellent performance from the Atletico Madrid man.

Rodrigo De Paul - 7

Tried to be progressive during the first half but the Dutch defence remained resilient. Had the chance to open the scoring as he hit a first-time shot towards goal, but it was easily held by Noppert in goal. Slipped on the ball as Los Albiceleste broke forwards in a promising position.

Enzo Fernandez - 7

The Benfica midfielder was decent at the heart of midfield for Argentina, very busy and the perfect compliment to his midfield partners. His deflected effort was cause for concern as it almost looped in over the goalkeeper. Hit the post with seconds remaining of extra time. Put his penalty wide of the mark.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6

Almost created a clear-cut chance for Argentina on the hour mark but overhit the pass to De Paul. The Brighton midfielder showed good dribbling in the midfield third.

Marcos Acuna - 7

Had the chance to cross in a promising situation in the opening stages but cannoned his cross over everyone waiting for it. Booked for a scuffle with Timber just before half-time which means he is ruled out of the semi-final against Croatia. Another busy performance.

Julian Alvarez - 7

Effective when pressing and almost reaped the rewards for it as he came close to intercepting Noppert's pass.

Lionel Messi - 10*

Scored the penalty to double his nation's advantage. Delivered a perfect no-look pass assist for Molina to give his side the lead and rippled the top of the net with a free-kick on the hour mark from a tight angle, a truly sublime performance from Argentina's star man. His penalty in the shootout was perfect.

Embed from Getty Images

Subs:

Leandro Paredes - 5

Sparked a late brawl after booting the ball into the Dutch dugout and received a justified yellow card. Very lucky to see out the remainder of the match but blasted his penalty into the net during the spot kicks.

Nicolas Tagliafico - 6

Made some crucial clearances as his side started to come under some pressure.

German Pezzella - 5

Substituted to deal with the Netherlands' aerial threat and almost guided a header into the net from a near-post corner. Booked for diving in on Gakpo.

Lautaro Martinez - 6

Not much of a part to play after coming on, with the ball mainly down the other end. But did have a chance late into extra time but it was blocked by van Dijk. Forced a good save from Nopper too just before the full-time whistle. Finally put the ball in the net, even if it was during the penalty shootout.

Gonzalo Montiel - 5

Much like virtually every other player on the pitch, he was booked for dissent by the referee. Great penalty in the shootout.

Angel Di Maria - 5

Too little time to make an impact.