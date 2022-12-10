Eastleigh 0-2 Wrexham: Red-hot Dragons extend unbeaten run

Wrexham stretched their unbeaten run to ten games in the Vanarama National League following a routine 2-0 victory over Eastleigh at the Silverlake Stadium.

Ben Tozer scored his fourth goal of the season after 18 minutes to put the Dragons in front and Elliot Lee added a second in first-half stoppage time.

The Welsh outfit remain second in the table, a point behind leaders Notts County, who won a remarkable 4-3 game at Maidenhead United.

Eastleigh, who suffered just their second defeat at home this season, stay ninth, two points out of a play-off place.

Story of the match

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson made one change from the side that drew with York City last weekend as Tom O'Connor came into the midfield replacing James Jones.

Andy Cannon, who signed from Championship side Hull City yesterday, was not involved.

With just 45 seconds gone, Paul Mullin went close for the visitors, cutting inside on his left foot, but his shot fell the wrong side of the post.

At the other end, JJ McKiernan failed to hit the target while Callum McFadzean had a sight of goal for Wrexham, but he fired over the bar from Ollie Palmer's knockdown.

On six minutes, Anthony Forde crossed for Young, but his header from the edge of the area was comfortably saved by Spitfires goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.

Luke Young was next to try his luck, as he made his way into the Eastleigh area to receive Forde's pass, but his shot was blocked.

The Dragons were much the better side and took a deserved lead a minute later when Young laid the ball off for Tozer, who curled his shot past McDonnell from inside the area.

The hosts nearly equalized as McKiernan hit the top of the crossbar in the 25th minute while Ryan Hill saw his low drive easily saved by Dragons custodian Mark Howard.

Some enthralling football was on display by the Welsh side as they consistently got into good positions.

Young shot into the side-netting and Lee's strike was deflected out for a corner, but it amounted to nothing.

In injury time, Wrexham doubled their advantage, Aaron Hayden feeding Lee as a superb dipping shot from just outside the area found the back of the net.

At the start of the second half, the Dragons almost made it three, but O'Connor could only find the side netting with a free-kick.

Palmer flicked on for Mullin, who found Lee, but the midfielder curled wide after running at the defense.

Eastleigh’s manager Lee Bradbury introduced Tristan Abrahams and Vincent Harper midway through the half, and Alfie Lloyd with 15 minutes remaining.

Jordan Tunnicliffe headed wide at the back post and two minutes later, the lively Lee ran at the Eastleigh goal, but his low shot was wide and his volley was spectacularly tipped over the bar by McDonnell.

Wrexham continued to hunt for more goals, Mullin coming close when he slid in at the back post, but he was unable to convert a low cross while Hayden headed wide from Young's corner.

Sam Dalby and Jones were introduced very late on, and Wrexham saw the game out.

Player of the match: Elliot Lee (Wrexham)