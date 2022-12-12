York City Vs Solihull Moors: National League Match Preview, 2022

The York Community Stadium will host this Vanarama National League clash. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images for National Lottery)

The National League continues its fierce build-up to Christmas, with a lively game expected between two sides, who are desperate to grab crucial victories for their respective seasons.

York City head into Tuesday evenings game fresh off the back of a 2-0 victory away to an in-form Woking side, courtesy of goals from Sam Sanders and Lenell John-Lewis.

Meanwhile, Solihull Moors will be well-rested ahead of their trip in midweek after their home tie with Aldershot Town was postponed. Their last match saw them pick up a 2-0 victory against Oldham Athletic, thanks to goals from Joe Sbarra and Andrew Dallas.

The home side sit 15th ahead of kick-off, eight points clear of the relegation zone. The visitors sit 7th in the table, but are 10 points off the top three sides following a run of one win in nine games.

Team News

York City

The home side will be without Fraser Kerr following his red card at the weekend. Midfielder Gus Mafuta also suffered an injury during the warm-up at the weekend, but could be fit enough to feature.

Fullback Ryan Fallowfield will miss the match through injury, as will winger Maziar Kouhyar who hasn’t featured since the departure of former manager John Askey.



Solihull Moors

As for the visitors, they remain injury free following the victory last time out. However, defenders Callum Howe and Fiarce Kelleher are both unlikely to feature with the pair suffering injuries.

Elsewhere, midfielder Callum Maycock is also touch and go to feature having missed the last few matches. This could mean midfielder Joey Jones could continue at centre-back alongside Alex Gudger who is closing in on his 150th club appearance.

Expected Line-Ups

York City

Ethan Ross (GK); Michael Duckworth, Maxim Kouogun, Sam Sanders, Alex Whittle ; Dan Pybus, Olly Dyson, Mitch Hancox ; Alex Hurst, Lenell John-Lewis, Luke James (4-3-3)

Solihull Moors

Ryan Boot (GK); James Clarke, Alex Gudger, Joey Jones, Ben Coker ; Kyle Storer, Callum Whelan ; Ryan Barnett, Joe Sbarra, Andrew Dallas ; Josh Kelly (4-2-3-1)

Players To Watch

Lenell John-Lewis (York City)

With the home side picking up a crucial win at the weekend, striker Lenell John-Lewis was on hand to add to his tally to ensure a crucial victory and a turn in form for the club.

So far this season, John-Lewis has scored nine goals in his 22 appearances - averaging a goal every 0.44 games. His goal against Woking was his first league goal since early November and he will be keen to hit double figures for the season on Tuesday evening.

He is a different type of forward compared to the typical strikers we see in the National League. John-Lewis likes to use his pace and strength to shrug off defenders. Therefore, with the visitors suffering with defensive injuries he will be confident of causing even more problems.

Andrew Dallas (Solihull Moors)

For the away side, top-scorer Andrew Dallas is certainly a player that York City have to be cautious of as the Scotsman returns from an injury setback.

Despite the weekend's match against Aldershot Town being postponed, Dallas grabbed his ninth league goal of the season during the clubs last league game. Therefore, he will be desperate to make it double figures in midweek.

York kept a very important clean sheet in their last game but will now be coming up against a different type of opposition, and Dallas will certainly create a tough afternoon for the right-side of the home sides defence.

Match Details

Where will the game be played?

Tuesday evening's National League match between York City and Solihull Moors will be played at York's LNER Community Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 19:45GMT, alongside all other National League matches taking place on Tuesday.

How can we watch the game?

Anyone wishing to watch the game online will be able to via the National League's streaming platform. For prices, visit the National League website.