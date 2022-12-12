Endrick: The 16-year-old with the world at his feet

Endrick of Palmeiras celebrates with teammates Danilo and Murilo after scoring the fourth goal of his team during the match between Palmeiras and Fortaleza as part of Brasileirao Series A 2022 at Allianz Parque on November 02, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)

Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Éder Militāo. Casemiro, Kaka, Ronaldo. Real Madrid have had an influx of Brazilians over the past two decades, and their Brazilian networking is said to be one of the most elite in world football.

But at only 16 years old, Endrick is the latest gamble that Florentino Perez is set to splurge on, reportedly costing around €60 million according to AS to acquire the Brazilian's services.

At such a young age, the winger is already a prominent figure in the Palmeiras side, scoring three in seven for the Perquito Verde. And he is being likened already to stars like Neymar Jr, with some experts insisting that he has the flair of the PSG man and the 'technical ability of Vini [Jr]'.

He's just a normal kid though, recently posting a TikTok of him dancing to a popular Brazilian song amid all the rumours and interest that surround him.

It was said that Madrid offered an extra €12 million to fend off interest from other competitors such as Champions League winners Chelsea, on top of the high release clause that Palmeiras set for him. Arsenal and Manchester United were also rumoured to have enquired about him, with both sides already boasting immensely talented Brazilian prospects and stars.

Since signing for the Brazilian outfit at 11 in 2017, he has risen the ranks to the first-team squad as of this season. He became the youngest ever player to score a goal for Palmeiras in October.

However, the deal that sends Endrick off to Madrid would not take place until 2024, meaning that the winger has time to prosper more in the Brazilian Serie A before he takes on the cameras and lights in Spain when he turns 18.

And it is a sign of Perez and Los Blancos' new aims for recruitment, insisting on not dwelling on the mistakes of not trying to hijack Barcelona's deal for Neymar Jr way back in 2011. Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo and most recently Aurelien Tchouameni are all prime examples, all representing their respective sides in the FIFA World Cup.

Endrick is quick, lightweight but strong and agile, able to fend off wingers easily and has the confidence to beat his man every time when on the ball. It's a trait that is lucrative for any club, maintaining a balance of speed, confidence and a slight arrogance that puts him as the first name on the market.

It's the dream for the Brazilian, following the steps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid, where he aspires to have the same work rate and commitment that the Portuguese talisman has had throughout his career.

He has the dancing, the celebrations, the flair, the slight arrogance. All that's left is to see it recognised on a bigger stage in a more competitive league.

There's another golden age beckoning at Real Madrid, and what once was a serious force is becoming even more serious as they hunt for more domestic success and add to their 14 Champions League trophies.