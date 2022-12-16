"France find a way to win": Nigel Winterburn on the World Cup, Messi and the return of the Premier League

27 October 1999, Wembley Stadium London UEFA Champions League, Arsenal v AC Fiorentina - Nigel Winterburn of Arsenal and Manuel Rui Costa of Fiorentina. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)

Nigel Winterburn made just two international appearances for England but with a professional football career spanning more than two decades, winning the Premier League, F.A Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup, the caps still have pride of place in the Winterburn household.

It is testament to the challenges of international football, having to navigate injuries, competition against the likes of Stuart Pearce, and playing against the best in the world.

Known for his consistency and composure in defence, Winterburn made close to 700 appearances and has kept clean sheets against the likes of Gianluca Vialli, Paolo Maldini and John Barnes during a storied career.

In an exclusive interview for VAVEL, the former England international discusses the World Cup, Lionel Messi and Arsenal versus West Ham United.

"France find a way to win"

Who's going to win the World Cup?

“France will win. Even against England and Morocco, when they were not at their very best, they were able to create the chances that enabled them to win the game.

“I think it could be a highly entertaining game. It's going to be so intriguing. Argentina has improved since the start of the tournament, but for me I'm going to stick with France. I just think at the moment they seem to find a way to win.”

"Messi is sensational"

How do they go into the game, and how do you defend against Lionel Messi?

“I don't know if they're going to try to do anything different. What a lot of teams have tried to do when they lose the ball is close the line particularly between the midfield and the defence, whether they will try to do that or not, they might go man for man, I just don't know with France.

“I've just got a feeling they think that maybe they are the better team, so they'll just take their game into the final.

“Obviously they know the dangers of Messi and the rest of the Argentina team. The best way is trying to restrict the ball that they get into Messi, but as we've seen he puts himself into positions so when they break up play he can get the ball and influence the game.

“He is so strong to knock off the ball, which is his really strong point, and his ability to pick out that final pass is absolutely sensational at times.

“It's going to be intriguing whether France do change the way they line up, but my gut feeling is they probably won't.”

"Arsenal are my team"

Looking ahead of Arsenal v West Ham on Boxing Day, what are your thoughts on the game?

“I played for both obviously, but I spent a huge amount of time at Arsenal, 13 years, a huge portion of my career was at Arsenal, it's the place where I was the most successful with the teams I played in in terms of trophies.

“I had a great time at West Ham, but if you would ask me on that day, I will still be supporting Arsenal, because I consider it to be my team.

“I do have a great affection for West Ham because of the way I was treated when I was at the club.

“I still want Arsenal to win. If they don't, all the doubts start to come back straight after the World Cup, but I have huge admiration for West Ham, particularly what David Moyes has done over the last few seasons.

“That being said, this season so far has surprised me because they've been off the pace from where I expected them to be.”

And those surprises are likely to continue coming as the Premier League re-starts on Boxing day.

With three London derbies on the same day it is set the return with a bang and you can follow all the action here on VAVEL UK.

