Four things we learnt as Yokuslu stars to give West Brom victory over Preston

Okay Yokuslu celebrates his opener - Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion won their second game in a row as they beat Preston North End 2-0 at The Hawthorns on Thursday night.

Okay Yokuslu scored two goals on either side of half-time to give Albion victory.

The Turkish international's first was a superb effort from 30 yards out, preceded by him winning the ball back in the midfield third.

His second, sealing his first professional brace was a counter-attacking move poked into the net after being slotted through by John Swift.

Albion put in a solid performance to give manager Carlos Corberan his seventh win in charge of the club.

Here are four things we learnt from the game.

Albion's Corberan train steamrolls into play-off race

When Corberan arrived at the Baggies, there was no illusion as to the size of the task ahead of him.

Albion sat bottom of the EFL Championship after a dismal run under former boss Steve Bruce and as off-the-field issues began to boil - so did problems on the pitch.

Although now, sitting just a point away from the play-off places, those off-field matters are still there - fans seem to have confidence in the Spaniard to solve the playing side of the club.

A key word used when he first joined the club was 'momentum', something that Corberan has now managed to create.

Baring their defeat to Coventry City, Albion have shown consistency when steamrolling their wins into a good run of form.

The Baggies look like a more tactically flexible side since the former Huddersfield Town and Olympiakos boss took charge.

Before he was appointed, Albion looked a mess defensively, especially during the early stages of matches.

But their defensive line dropping a few yards seems to have made a huge amount of difference to the way they defend.

Frustration mounting for the Lilywhites

A large section of Preston supporters blame a lack of backing for manager Ryan Lowe as the reason for their stunted progression in the division.

Whilst the former Plymouth Argyle boss has shown talent and promise during his time at Deepdale so far but has not received the budget to match that.

Many fans also tout a lack of leadership on the pitch as a reason for their lack of progression, along with very minimal turnover in the playing squad.

Out of the lineup that started last night's game against the Baggies, just two have been signed during Lowe's year-long tenure at the club.

One of those was Alvaro Fernandez, a loan signing from Manchester United in the summer, the other was goalkeeper Freddie Woodman who was undoubtedly North End's standout performer.

Despite the club's 'old guard' serving them well throughout their spell in the second tier, the consensus amongst the fanbase is that fresh blood is needed to freshen up the squad.

Yokuslu and Molumby provide perfect midfield balance

Thursday's surprise goalscoring hero Yokuslu has earnt plaudits for his recent midfield performances which have been a revelation for Corberan's Albion side.

The Turk put in a man-of-the-match display against Bristol City on Boxing Day and stole the headlines for different reasons against Preston.

But Yokuslu should owe some of this credit to his midfield partner, Jayson Molumby, who has followed suit with improvements in his performances.

With the full-backs inverting under the new manager, the Irishman is given license to move into wide areas in an attempt to create overloads and means he becomes more difficult to pick up.

His all-action displays of late provide the perfect platform for Yokuslu to shine as the deeper of the two in the middle of the park.

Preston's shaky ball playing

Usually, a side that does not lack composure when in possession, Preston looked a shadow of that outfit at The Hawthorns.

The home side's pressing traps were incredibly effective, particularly towards the Lilywhites' wide defenders.

This left Lowe's side to go long on most occasions when building up from the back.

On a few off chances, they did create a scoring opportunity from this kind of passage - mainly due to a West Brom mistake.

The panic set into the Preston defence when they had possession will surely concern Lowe after playing a key part in their defeat.