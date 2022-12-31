Bradford City 3-2 Salford City: Oliver double and Eisa's maiden goal help Bantams see off Salford

Story of the game:

Just more than three minutes had passed before the game’s first near-miss after a corner from Odin Bailey for Salford rattled the crossbar before falling to danger man Matt Smith, but his header failed to hit the mark in a real wake up call for Bradford.

The Bantams’ response was immediate, taking the lead on the eight minute mark after a high-ball found forward Vadaine Oliver in the box, a ball that tricked Salford keeper Tom King and allowed the forward to poke the ball home from close-range.

However, the visitors nearly equalised immediately after a Bailey through ball would find Smith, but his low effort forced a strong safe out of Harry Lewis to keep the hosts ahead, but this wouldn’t last long when on 12 minutes Salford would equalise after the ball found Conor McAleny, who unleashed a powerful volley inside the box that easily had the beating of Lewis, a reward for their strong start before conceding.

The game would settle down after this with both defences doing well to stop whatever came at them, the most notable effort during this time being an 18th minute long-range effort from Bradford captain Richie Smallwood that tested King, but went just wide.

The Bantams would retake the lead on 26 minutes after a ball from Tyreik Wright found Alex Gilliead, whose effort beat King but smashed off of the crossbar before falling to Oliver, who tapped into the open net for his second of the game.

Oliver nearly had his hat-trick on 37 minutes after Smallwood whipped in a dangerous cross to the head of the attacker, but the ball would bounce following the effort, making it an easier save for King.

Another involvement from Wright in added time saw his volleyed effort from a close-range saved by King in the last major action of a pulsating half of football in a game that was delivering on all it had promised to be.

The second-half started much like the first, with Salford on the front foot and winning corners, but these largely failed to cause the Bantams’ defence any issues at a time when an equaliser was highly sought after by the visitors.

Bradford had their best chance of the half up to this point on 58 minutes after Smallwood hit a superb curled effort that was worthy of any captain and midfield maestro, but it would fly just wide of the net.

This allowed Salford to counter-attack and win a free-kick in a dangerous position that was capitalised on when a well-worked set-piece routine allowed McAleny to double his tally with a screamer from outside the box that left Lewis with no chance of a save, giving the visitors a deserved equaliser on the hour mark.

The Bantams would restore their lead just eight minutes later when in a true case of the impact substitution, Abo Eisa would capitalise on a scramble in the box to score a well-placed, close-range header with his first touch of the ball, sending the home crowd in pandemonium as the game entered its most crucial period.

The game entered its most settled period as it approached the final 10 minutes, with Bradford’s mission simply being to hold out and resist any pressure that Salford threw at them, something that they were doing admirably as the visitors ran out of options and time.

The home side nearly put the game to bed on 80 minutes after a chipped through ball from Wright found substitute Jamie Walker, who had the beating of Lewis and though the ball looked like it would roll in, the home fans cheered too soon as it rolled agonisingly wide, with a Salford counter-attack following that saw Bailey hit the bar by the narrowest of margins in a real reprieve for Bradford following their missed opportunity.

The Bantams would hold out amidst intense pressure from Salford to secure their second consecutive victory after a poor run of form and the perfect start to 2023 as they look to consolidate their promotion ambitions and move to within four points of the automatic spots.

Manager’s thoughts:

Bradford manager Mark Hughes was pleased with his side’s performance throughout the whole game, especially their ability to come back after the setbacks.

”I thought we were excellent for the whole game. “I was reasonably comfortable for the game, but we obviously had to get our noses in front on a number of occasions because they pegged us back. We were still able to get our noses in front so we were the better team clearly.”

Abo Eisa’s winning goal proved to be a feel good moment for the club, with the player having recently returned from a long-term injury.

Hughes agreed that the moment was a big one for his player and one that he is proud of.

”Fair play to him. “He’s a good player and he understands that, even before he came here everybody was delighted when he arrived. “We’ve looked after him, we’ve got him back, we’ve introduced him at the right time and now he’s looking really strong, he’s at full pace. “I’m really pleased that he was able to get on the scoresheet.”

The Bantams’ support was as impressive and vocal as ever, a factor that Hughes pointed out and he was delighted to send them home happy.

”The crowd today were magnificent, fantastic. “I think everyone’s gone away from the ground really happy!”

Goalscorer’s thoughts:

Eisa’s first goal for Bradford proved to be a big one, with the winger expressing delight over the moment and the timing of his first Bantams goal.

”It was a bit of a thrill and a relief! “I said I wanted to start the new year with a positive mind frame, and there’s no better way to do that.”

Eisa has suffered a number of setbacks before this moment, but he remained optimistic throughout said setbacks and knew his moment would come.

”Some things you can’t control and I knew I’d score here eventually. “Hopefully this is a basis for me to go and do more!”

Aisa also praised the character of his teammates in the face of adversity, restoring their lead twice after being pegged back.

”It shows the character in the team to come back not just once, but twice, so that’s good!”

Aisa’s personal ambitions are at the forefront of his mind as Bradford enter the second-half of the season, with him cheekily stating his main goal for the coming games.

”Score more goals!” he said.

Final Thoughts:

Bradford have moved within four points of the of the automatic promotion places after two consecutive victories over the festive period and will feel that finishing in one of those places is more than plausible ambition as they look to return to Sky Bet League One after three years away.

For Salford on the other hand, this is a damaging defeat that sees them slip to 10th in the table and out of the play-offs, something that they will quickly look to remedy as the season progresses through the middle stages.