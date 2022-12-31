Brighton & Hove Albion 2-4 Arsenal: Gunners extend lead at top of table in six-goal thriller

Arsenal have moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Community Stadium.

Bukayo Saka scored just 66 seconds into the match and further goals by Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah helped the Gunners build a 3-0 lead.

Kaoru Mitoma pulled one back for the Seagulls before Gabriel Martinelli eased any nerves by scoring Arsenal's fourth. Evan Ferguson became Brighton's youngest Premier League goal-scorer in the 77th minute to make it a two-goal game again.

Mitoma had his second and the hosts' third wiped away by VAR as the Seagulls slipped to eighth place in the table, six points off of a European place.

Mikel Arteta's men are just the fifth team in league history to collect 43 points over their first 16 fixtures and now lead two-time defending champions Manchester City by seven points at the top.

Story of the match

Roberto De Zerbi made two changes to the side that beat bottom club Southampton on Wednesday, handing Billy Gilmour his first top-flight start while Tariq Lamptey replaced Joel Veltman.

Arteta opted for one change with Oleksandr Zinchenko coming in at left-back in place of Kieran Tierney.

Sloppy defending led to Arsenal's opener when Thomas Partey dispossessed Lamptey and after Odegaard switched the play to the left, Saka swept home after Martinelli's initial effort deflected off of the combination of Lewis Dunk and Levi Colwill.

Two minutes later, Martinelli picked out Zinchenko from eight yards away, but his shot was blocked by the right foot of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Brighton threatened as Lamptey pulled the ball back for Adam Lallana, whose cushioned pass found Solly March and his curling shot was pushed around the post by Aaron Ramsdale.

The lively Odegaard nearly set up the Gunners' second on 17 minutes, his wonderfully disguised pass finding Martinelli, who almost slid home.

In the 39th minute, the visitors did double their lead as a corner was only half-cleared as far as Odegaard, who scuffed his shot into the ground, but it somehow looped into the far corner.

Two minutes into the second half, Arsenal found a third as a stinging shot by Martinelli wasn't held by Sanchez, but Nketiah was on hand to poke home the rebound.

De Zerbi introduced Jeremy Sarmiento and Ferguson in place of Lallana and Leandro Trossard and on 64 minutes, the Seagulls pulled one back.

Pascal Gross slid a clever ball to the excellent Mitoma, who found the bottom corner for his first goal at the AMEX.

Seven minutes later, Odegaard helped restore Arsenal's three-goal advantage as his first-time pass on the turn helped Martinelli through and he finished through Sanchez's legs.

Ferguson, who turned 18 in October, made it 4-2 after receiving a long pass from Lewis Dunk and after outmuscling William Saliba, poked past Ramsdale with as powerful finish.

The hosts thought they had set up a grandstand finish as Mitoma found the bottom corner with a low shot set up by a wonderful pass by Gross, but VAR ruled the Japanese international was inches offsides in the buildup.

Player of the match: Martin Odegaard

His well-taken strike made it 2-0, showing how he's taken his decision-making and composure to another level in the final third. A sublime pass to set up Martinelli. The Norwegian is on another level from most in the Premier League at the moment.