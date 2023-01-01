Bournemouth display was "unacceptable" - Gary O'Neil

Bournemouth ended 2022 in defeat after Crystal Palace left the Vitality Stadium with all three points on Saturday afternoon.

Cherries boss O'Neil was looking for a response from his side after their loss in London at the hands of Chelsea on Boxing Day.

However, first-half goals from Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze meant the hosts were defeated once again and remain just three points above the relegation zone.

To make matters worse for the Cherries, Philip Billing went off injured just before halftime, to sum up a miserable afternoon for O'Neil's side.

On a positive note for Bournemouth, the January transfer window is now open, and with the recent takeover from Bill Foley, O'Neil will be looking to be making additions to his squad in order to survive in the Premier League.

Gary O'Neil

O'Neil spoke to BBC Sport after the game, and expressed his shock at Bournemouth's display against the Eagles:

"It's the first time I stand here after a game, where the lads have fell well below the standards we set since I've taken them"

"The goals are unacceptable for the level. We've worked hard on set plays and we still concede two from them. I just think the performance was no where near where we need to be."

The Cherries boss stated in recent weeks that his side worked on set-pieces, after conceding several of their goals from dead ball situations.

However, Palace went on to score from two set-pieces on New Years Eve.

Jordan Ayew headed in from a corner to put Patrick Viera's side in front.

Then with less than ten minutes until half time, Eberechi Eze fired home after a corner was played to the edge of the box, in yet another set-piece which the Cherries failed to defend.

"Just hard to legislate for things you haven't worked on happening, very disappointed with those two goals."

"Too many sloppy turnovers, too many individual errors. We take responsibility and look to go again."

O'Neil was expecting a response to the defeat at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day, but got the complete opposite, which the Bournemouth boss was not expecting.

"I didn't see it coming, obviously it's been a little bit of a tricky spell for the boys, but we just fell well below the standards we set."

"Regardless of the result today we get ready for Man United."

The Cherries travel to Old Trafford on the 3rd of January in a 8 pm Kick-off, in what will be a big ask from Bournemouth if they are to take anything back to the South coast.