Four things we learnt from Aston Villa's shock 2-0 win against Spurs

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Emi Buendia of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Aston Villa stunned the home crowd to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on New Year's Day. It was an impressive performance from Unai Emery's men who struck twice in the second half through goals from Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz.

It was a match lacking quality in the final third, with the hosts having just six shots across the 90 minutes. Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son failed to combine in the final third, adding to an already miserable performance from Spurs.

The result leaves Spurs fifth in the Premier League, two points off Champions League qualification. Meanwhile, Villa stay 12th, but increase their buffer above 13th to four points.

Lloris returns with a blunder

Hugo Lloris was one of the goalkeeper's of the tournament at the World Cup. He led his nation to a consecutive final, and, although they fell short of success, Lloris proved himself on the biggest stage.

However, in his first game back in N17, the captain was at fault for Aston Villa's opening goal. The skipper failed to catch Luiz's long-range strike, allowing the ball to fall perfectly to Ollie Watkins. The striker laid it off to Buendia, who had no trouble converting from close range.

It was an entirely avoidable goal from Spurs, which will make the defeat even more frustrating. It's been widely reported that the Tottenham board are planning to sign a successor to the Frenchman in the summer. Lloris has been at the club since 2012, but after making three errors leading to goals already this season, it seems his spell at the club might be coming to an end.

Conte's limited options

After a sensational second-half of the season twelve months ago, Spurs had lots of optimism heading into the current season (rightly so). But after a strong start, it seems their season is crashing towards failure. Questions have been asked of Antonio Conte in recent weeks, but directing blame towards the Italian feels harsh in the current context.

Against Villa, the manager had no attacking options on the bench, forcing him to bring on the likes of Ryan Sessegnon and Emerson Royal. The Italian was unable to change the game from the side, but his task was almost impossible with the lack of options. Injuries to Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski have highlighted Spurs' lack of depth, especially when Son is failing to set the world alight.

The former Chelsea manager has always required heavy backing to succeed. At Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, he led his side's to league success, partially thanks to backing from the board. However, if Daniel Levy is not willing to back the coach heavily, then it may make more sense to end the partnership sooner rather than later.

Emery's transformation

The match in North London was just Emery's fourth league match in charge in the Midlands. However, there is a stark difference between Aston Villa's performances now compared to the beginning of the season. The Spaniard has created a well-drilled side at Villa Park, which has made them hard to beat.

Against Spurs, they had just 41% possession, but they never looked in danger. Kane had an effort cleared off the line, whilst Ivan Perisic blazed an effort over the bar from close range. However, that is the closest Spurs came, which is testament to Villa's superb defensive structure and solidarity.

It shows just how key experience can be in management. Under Steven Gerrard, the Midlands side looked disjointed and out of shape. Whilst under Emery, it could not be any different. There's still over half of the season remaining, and the Spaniard will be hoping he can lead his side to a top half finish.

Winning the midfield battle

Football matches can be won or lost in the middle of the park, and that was the case at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara and Luiz stole the show in N17, as they bossed Spurs' struggling midfield.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Yves Bissouma were overrun against their opponents due to the lack of numbers. It was not just Villa's possession skills in midfield that won them the match. McGinn and Luiz combined brilliantly to double Villa's lead in the second half.

The midfield duo played a delightful one-two, before the Brazilian fired powerfully past Lloris. It was a well-worked goal from the visitors, with Kamara also involved in the opening phase after he dispossessed Kane.

Kamara, a free signing from Marseille, has been one of Aston Villa's star players this season. His presence has helped add to an already solid foundation in the middle of the park. Emery will be hoping his battling trio will help his side to continue their fine form.