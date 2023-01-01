Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea: Forest earn a hard fought point at home to Chelsea on New Years Day.

Chelsea were held to a draw away to Nottingham Forest after failing to register an attempt on target in the second half to remain seven points off the European places.

Raheem Sterling gave The Blues the lead after 16 minutes, but they were pegged back when Serge Aurier fired a half volley home from a corner in the second half.

Story of the match

Steve Cooper made two changes to his side following a 3-0 loss to Manchester United last time out with Dean Henderson and Morgan Gibbs-White coming in for the injured Jesse Lingard and Wayne Hennessey.

Graham Potter made one enforced change to the side that beat Bournemouth after Reece James suffered another injury setback as veteran César Azpilicueta slotted in at right back.

Mason Mount had the first chance of the game in the second minute firing a left-footed strike wide of the Forest goal after a superb pass from Kalidou Koulibaly.

Brennan Johnson had two quick fire efforts saved by Kepa in the 9th minute following a great through ball from Gibbs White.

Sterling puts Chelsea ahead

Raheem Sterling put the blues ahead in the 15th minute after a deflected touch from Willy Boly flicked off the crossbar and fell kindly for the Englishman, who volleyed home the opener.

Forest take the game to Chelsea

Forest started the second half on the front foot as Taiwo Awoniyi drew a smart save from Kepa after a powerful shot on goal in the 46th minute.

Less than two minutes later, Chelsea were caught on the break as Brennan Johnson was played in behind Azpilicueta, forcing another good save from Kepa to keep Chelsea’s lead intact.

Gibbs-White clattered the ball against crossbar in the 54th minute after Ryan Yates picked out the Englishman for a half-volley on the edge of the box as Forest continued to push for an equaliser.

Graham Potter introduced Mateo Kovačić for Denis Zakaria in the 60th minute in an effort to introduce an element of control to the Chelsea midfield.

Forest's pressure pays off

Serge Aurier brought Forest back on level terms with his first goal for the club after Chelsea failed to deal with a corner.

The Ivorian did well to chest and volley the ball home past Kepa in the 62nd minute.

Potter responded to conceding the goal with a triple substitution which saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hakim Ziyech and Connor Gallagher introduced as Chelsea pushed for a goal to regain the lead.

Jack Colback replaced Orel Mangala in the middle of the Forest midfield in the 77th minute.

Sam Surridge replaced Brennan Johnson who put in a good shift for the Reds in the 81st minute.

Carney Chukwuemeka was brought on for his fourth appearance for The Blues, replacing Christian Pulisic in the 86th minute.

Nico Williams replaced Awoniyi as Steve Cooper's men looked content to hold out for a point against The Blues.

Player of the match: Thiago Silva

The Brazilian showed his class once again, stopping a number of Forest chances to ensure his side came away with a point at the City Ground. His maturity and calmness in his decision making proved to be a great advantage to a Chelsea side that were losing their discipline the longer the game went on.