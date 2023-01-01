Hearts v Hibernian: cinch Premiership Preview, 2023

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: General view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Europa Conference League group A match between Heart of Midlothian and Istanbul Basaksehir at Tynecastle Park on September 8, 2022 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Hearts and Hibernian will renew their battle for capital bragging rights when they contest the first Edinburgh derby of 2023 at Tynecastle this afternoon.

The Edinburgh derby is always one of the most eagerly-anticipated fixtures on the calendar and the latest instalment again promises to provide plenty of drama, tension and ferocious challenges from both sides.

As a result of their recent four-match unbeaten run in the cinch Premiership, Hearts go into this afternoon's derby five points and five places ahead of city rivals Hibernian. The situation over in Leith is very different with Hibs boss Lee Johnson under pressure as a consequence of five defeats in six league outings.

Team News

Hearts

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has confirmed that on-loan Wigan Athletic forward Stephen Humphrys is expected to be fit while defender Stephen Kingsley will be assessed with the view to a potential return. Craig Halkett's availability is subject to positive results from a recent scan.

Captain Craig Gordon has recently been ruled out for the remainder of the season while Peter Haring, Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce and Gary Mackay-Steven are some of The Jambos' other absentees.

Hibernian

Hibs boss Johnson will hand a late fitness test to Ukrainian striker Mykola Kuharevich who is very much rated as 50-50. Jake Doyle-Hayes and Lewis Miller are also struggling with knocks but will be assessed. Defender Ryan Porteous is suspended while fans' favourite Martin Boyle has been ruled out of action for the remainder of the season.

Predicted lineups

Hearts: Clark, Cochrane, Kingsley, Sibbick, Halliday, Snodgrass, Devlin, Forrest, Grant, Shankland, Ginnelly

Hibernian: Marshall, Stevenson, Hanlon, Bushiri, Cadden, McGeady, Newell, Magennis, Campbell, Youan, Nisbet

Ones to watch

Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)

Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland is enjoying his most successful season in front of the opposition goal since his first year at former club Dundee United. The 27-year-old has had a couple of challenging campaigns in recent years but he now looks to be back to his very best.

It is dangerous to allow Shankland a sight of goal and that is something that Hibs will be keen to try and avoid as much as possible. The forward has scored four goals in three games since the cinch Premiership returned last month, Shankland is a player in hot form.

Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian)

Given Hibs' poor recent form, the return of striker Kevin Nisbet following long-term injury has come at a good time. The Scotland international had been sidelined for nine months after sustaining an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in the second half of last season but he is back with a bang.

Nisbet has scored two goals and assisted another in the three matches since his long injury lay-off. If Hibs are to climb the cinch Premiership table in the second half of the season, they will need a reliable source of goals and Nisbet is definitely a player who could provide that.

Previous meetings

The two clubs met in the reverse fixture at Easter Road back in August. Hearts looked certain to secure the three points but a Hibs goal late in the game ensured that the contest ended 1-1.

Shankland opened the scoring for Hearts midway through the first half, much to the disapproval of the home fans and for much of the game, The Jambos were good value for their lead.

Hibs looked defeated but an injury time goal from returning forward Boyle rescued the Leith-based club a point.

You have to go back more than three years for Hibs' last victory in an Edinburgh derby, The Hibees won 2-0 at Tynecastle in December 2019 with Boyle netting both goals.

How to watch

The cinch Premiership fixture between Hearts and Hibernian has not been selected for live broadcast. Fans can watch the game via a pay-per-view offering on Hearts TV.