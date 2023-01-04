Rico Lewis has shown Manchester City have a full back for the future

Travelling to Stamford Bridge for a crucial Premier League encounter with Chelsea will not faze Rico Lewis. The 18-year-old has burst onto the Manchester City scene in the absence of Kyle Walker and shown why he will be the club’s No1 right back for years to come.

Born in nearby Bury and on City’s books since a schoolboy, Lewis has been a bolt from the blue after Pep Guardiola placed his faith in the youngster to fill in for Walker after the World Cup break. Lewis has started City’s last three games — the League Cup last-16 tie triumph over Liverpool, a 3-1 win away at Leeds United and 1-1 home draw against Everton — and will hope to retain his spot for the trip to west London on Thursday.

Lewis only made his Premier League debut in August 2022 in a late cameo appearance against Bournemouth and has said that he has styled his game on Walker, City’s first-choice right back. But even so early in his first-team career, Lewis is already pleasing Guardiola with his adaptability and intelligence at full back.

Walker missed City’s final games before the World Cup through injury and after John Stones and Manuel Akanji deputised for the 32-year-old on the right side of defence, Guardiola chose to give Lewis his chance.

Playing full back for City under Guardiola is not the same as playing the position at most other clubs. The City manager regularly asks his full backs to slot into midfield positions as a way of forming passing triangles when in possession. That in turn allows more freedom for the likes of Kevin De Bruyne to make a run into the area or pick a defence-splitting pass.

Training with Haaland has exposed Lewis to best forward in the Premier League (Getty)

Lewis has comfortably slotted into such a demanding system. Stones thinks that his team-mate has been helped by going up against the likes of De Bruyne and Erling Haaland in training and learning how to deal with the best attackers around.

“I think when we have played, or in training when we have trained with him, it is about him learning what the manager wants from him,” Stones says. “Then it is about us fine tuning what we have learnt over the years of playing. He has been really good at taking that advice and giving everything.

“As a young lad that is all you can do, just keep being a sponge by taking everything in, learning as much as you can and enjoying the experience. He has come up against some incredible strikers and forward players and that only does us well when we are coming up against Erling and Kevin and the same for him. The game time as a young kid is massive and he has done so well so far.”

'Beyond even Guardiola's expectations'

Lewis’s breakthrough game came in the Champions League dead-rubber against Sevilla in November when, still aged 17, he scored on his European debut and became City’s youngest goalscorer in the Champions League.

Being able to step into midfield whilst also comfortable manoeuvring along the right wing has been drilled into Lewis during his academy days and his skillset appears perfectly suited to City’s style under Guardiola. So much so that there is an anticipation that he will be offered a new and improved contract.

Guardiola said he’s “not the person” to ask about contracts but gushed praised on his young right back. “What he’s done in the last three games against top sides, under big pressure, how good he played, was beyond my expectations,” he said.

“When we review the games, everything he does is well done. He is such an intelligent player and can play in different positions. We are delighted the academy has produced another top player and we hope he can stay for a long time.”

Lewis scored on his Champions League debut in November (Getty)

Should Lewis get the nod against Chelsea then he will likely face Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount on the left side of Chelsea’s attack. Graham Potter’s team have won just one of their last seven league games but the pressure will be on City, who are aiming to track down leaders Arsenal after they dropped points against Newcastle United.

“We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance,” Guardiola said of overtaking Arsenal. City, who face Chelsea again on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup, can reduce the gap to the top down to five points with a win.

“It’s a tough game against a tough side that is well managed. Stamford Bridge — what can I say? It doesn’t matter what position you are when you travel there, it’s always difficult,” said Guardiola. “But, at the same time, we’re looking forward to this week, and these next two weeks, for the different competitions and especially the Premier League.”