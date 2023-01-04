Blanks drawn at the Emirates: Five things we learnt as Newcastle earn point against Arsenal

Newcastle United had an opportunity to climb up to second in the Premier League but failed to trouble Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale's goal with any real threat in a bad-tempered match-up.

Here's what we learnt as the points were shared at the Emirates Stadium on a wet and windy Tuesday night.

Goalless Gunners

For the first time in a home game this season, Arsenal did not manage to get on the scoresheet.

Despite attempts on target from the likes of Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah, Newcastle keeper Nick Pope held firm and commanded his goal line to frustrate Mikel Arteta's side.

17 shots at goal were recorded by Arsenal, yet only four of these were on target.

The home side could not capitalise on their dominance of possession in the game, which came in at 67%, but Newcastle deservedly came away with a point, having limited their title contenders’ chances to take the win.

Missing Martin

Arsenal's main man and matured wonder-kid Martin Odegaard was successfully subdued by Eddie Howe's men, and failed to impose himself on the game in the manner that home supporters have become accustomed to over recent months.

Having become a firm favourite for fans and manager, Odegaard alongside Saka, has arguably become Arsenal's standout performer.

Odegaard was reduced to taking shots from distance and endured a rough ride from opposing players during a dark and damp night of torrid weather in North London.

He was one of the four Arsenal players to pick up a yellow card, which he earned in the closing stages of the first half, and he too looked a disgruntled figure as he trudged off the pitch at the game's conclusion.

A frustrated Martin Odegaard remonstrates with referee Andy Madley

Credit: Stuart McFarlane via Getty Images

Cards Chaos

Fierce tackles came flying in from the first whistle for referee Andy Madley to adjudicate.

10 fouls from Arsenal and 16 from Newcastle had Madley reaching for his yellow card with increasing regularity from the 27th minute onwards.

Referee Andy Madley had a busy night at the Emirates Stadium | Creator: Charlotte Wilson/Offside | Credit: Offside via Getty Images Copyright: 2023 Charlotte Wilson/Offside

This resulted in four yellow cards for Arsenal and five for Newcastle by the time the final whistle came, there was also a yellow for Newcastle's unused substitute Jamaal Lascelles, who talked his way into the official's notebook.

At points, Arteta raged on the touchline due to what he deemed inconsistent decision-making, with the over 60,000 strong crowd also putting pressure on the man in the middle throughout.

Newcastle's Night

Over the last two decades, Newcastle had become somewhat of a bogey team for Arsenal (we all remember the incredible comeback from 4-0 to 4-4 back in 2011), so Arteta would have been justly approaching this game with caution.

Of the two managers, most would think that Howe has come away the happier of the two; earning a point and keeping a clean sheet at the home of the league leaders over a festive period that is unrelenting and can be unkind.

Despite Arsenal recording over double the amount of passes than their visitors managed, Newcastle had the determination to keep them at bay and the ability to break on the counter-attack when the opportunities arose.

Another manager who will have likely have been more pleased to see the final scoreline than Arteta would be that of the side currently sandwiched between these two in second, Pep Guardiola of Manchester City.

Title Race Revs Up -

Arsenal currently sit eight points ahead of their nearest rivals Manchester City, but have played a game more, Newcastle meanwhile have played 18 games to City's 16, so there is plenty to play for as the title race hots up as the games continue to come thick and fast. Get the popcorn ready!