Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion: FA Cup Third Round Preview, 2023

FA Cup action returns to North East Lincolnshire this weekend as League Two Grimsby Town welcome League One opposition in Burton Albion to Blundell Park for a Saturday evening kick-off.

The hosts enter the third round of the FA Cup for only the second time in nine years, progressing to this stage courtesy of a late 2-1 victory away at League One strugglers Cambridge United in the second round.

The Mariners, who sit 16th in League Two, also dumped out League One opposition in the first round of the competition, dismantling current table-toppers Plymouth Argyle by securing a dominant 5-1 victory at Blundell Park.

The League Two side are coming into this match on the back of a tight 1-0 home victory over inform Stockport County on New Years Day, putting an end to two straight league defeats.

Grimsby will be looking to gain entry into the fourth round of the FA Cup for only the first time since 2000, where they were beaten 2-0 at home to Bolton Wanderers, who went on to reach the semi-final that season.

The visitors, who sit 22nd and in the relegation zone in League One, will be looking to reach the fourth round for the first time in 12 years.

The Brewers enter the third round courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Southern League Premier Division Central side Needham Market in the first round, followed by a comfortable 6-0 victory over National League South strugglers Chippenham Town in the second round.

Burton are coming into this fixture on the back of a humiliating 5-0 defeat to relegation rivals Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium on New Years Day, which dumped the Brewers back into the League One relegation zone.

Manager's thoughts

Ahead of the game, Grimsby boss Paul Hurst insisted he will pick a team that he thinks is capable of progressing into the fourth round and that substitutes can play a massive part at the weekend.

"The team I pick will be the team I feel has the best chance of winning the game, certainly in the starting period of it," expressed Hurst.

"As always, the substitutes are important. I might not always use them. Sometimes you do, sometimes you don't depending on the situation of the game. We've got more options available to us at the minute then we previously had.

"With the game, it's a big opportunity for us. We are underdogs in my eyes as in playing a team from a higher division, but we've had that twice in our run so far and I'd be delighted if we could get the same outcome."

Hurst, who had a brief loan spell with the Brewers near the end of his career which included 15 years at Rotherham United, believes he is expecting a competitive game against the League One outfit and thinks both sides have a good chance of progressing.

Hurst added: "I expecting the game to be competitive, 100%.

"If we came out of the right side of the result, would it be the biggest surprise I've had? No, but at the same time, I'm respectful that there is a difference in leagues.

"It's an opportunity for them. When the draw was made, they'd probably feel they've got a great chance of getting into round four. We feel we've also got a chance.

"We'll see what happens on Saturday."

In the opposition dugout, Burton Albion boss Dino Maamria has commended Grimsby's run in cup competitions this season and believes the fixture against against the Mariners will be an exciting cup game.

"Grimsby have been doing really well in cup competitions, beating Cambridge and Plymouth in the FA Cup and knocking out Manchester City Under 21s in the Papa Johns Trophy," said Maamria.

"I know Paul Hurst very well and his players and I think it will be a brilliant Third Round cup tie for both clubs."

Brewers boss Maamria, who took over as manager following Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's resignation in September, also admitted he wanted a home draw for the third round, but has pleaded to Burton fans to travel in their numbers to Blundell Park to make it feel like a home tie.

"We obviously wanted a home draw against anybody but we didn't get that," admitted Maamria. "But it's a game we are looking forward to and both us and Grimsby have a big chance to get into the Fourth Round and an even bigger tie so the stakes get even bigger.

"I'm sure our fans will travel in numbers to make it feel like a home tie. They will have a full house and it's always a tough place to go but I know our fans will be magnificent and it will be an exciting day.

"We believe we can win and we will go there full of confidence."

Team news

Grimsby

Grimsby will have winger Sean Scannell amongst the matchday squad as he penned a new deal to stay with the Mariners until the end of the season.

Scannell made his first appearance since May in the club's 4-1 home defeat to Salford City, coming on as a substitute following a ruptured Achilles he suffered against Maidenhead United in the National League.

Following the news that Scannell will remain with Grimsby, manager Hurst told the club’s official website: “[Sean Scannell] has worked very hard to get back fit. He’s obviously been on the bench for the last three games and made a brief appearance against Salford.

"We need to try to get him some game time away from first-team fixtures and that’s something we’ll be looking to do as we progress but the most important thing is that he has been training for a lengthy period.

“He was playing extremely well for us prior to his injury, and I think the lads enjoyed having him around still as part of a group.

"He played his part in getting us promoted last season and, having worked so hard, we knew it was a no-brainer that we wanted him to be part of the squad for the remainder of the season and Scanz felt exactly the same."

In terms of injuries, Grimsby have reported no new injury concerns following the club's 1-0 home victory over Stockport County in the league on New Years day.

Hurst says the players have had a few days off to recover and that the players have managed to train without reporting any new concerns ahead of the weekend.

"We're all good," explained Hurst.

"We're obviously pleased to come through the Stockport game with no concerns. We've had a couple of days off to try and re-energise and we're ready to go again.

"We've managed to train and no one has reported anything since. We're looking forward to the weekend."

As well as that, if selected, midfielder Harry Clifton could be in line to make his 200th appearance for Grimsby since making his debut in 2017.

Burton

Burton Albion defender Sam Hughes' ankle injury is not as bad as first feared, confirmed Maamria.

Centre-half Hughes injured his ankle in the Brewers' 3-0 victory against Lincoln City on Boxing Day but whilst Maamria said they feared he might be out for several months, he also said that the club were still trying to find out more about the injury.

“Sam is hopefully four to five weeks now, it’s not as bad as we first thought," explained Maamria.

"Hopefully, he can be back in February.”

Elsewhere, fellow centre-half Conor Shaughnessy is back in training with the Brewers but the FA Cup clash against the Mariners will come too soon for him to return.

Shaughnessy injured his ankle following an awkward fall in the Brewers 1-0 home defeat to Ipswich Town back in August, which required an operation.

“Conor did his first session with the group today (Thursday) and he’ll need a couple of games behind closed doors, so I would say he’s three or four weeks away from starting games for us,” said Maamria.

Maamria also confirmed that veteran defender Adrian Mariappa's short-term deal with the club has expired, with the Brewers offering him further terms in which the defender is considering.

Likely lineups

Grimsby

Crocombe; Amos, Smith, Waterfall, Maher, Efete, Green, Clifton, Holohan, Khan, McAtee.

Burton

Garratt; Borthwick-Jackson, Brayford, Ndaba, Hamer, Taylor, Oshilaja, Powell, Smith, Kamwa, Adeboyejo.

Key players

Otis Khan

Grimsby's league form might have been shaky in recent weeks, but Otis Khan's form hasn't gone unnoticed amongst Mariners supporters.

Winger Khan, who signed for Grimsby from current League Two table-toppers Leyton Orient in the summer, has scored six goals in all competitions for the club in 20 appearances, including three goals in his last three appearances.

Khan was also the difference for the Mariners in the FA Cup second round away at Cambridge United, with his brace, which included a 90th minute winner, sent Grimsby into the third round for the first time since 2019.

A quick dribbler, a threat from the flanks, his ability to bring others into play and with the current form he's on, Khan is capable of giving Burton, who have the leakiest defence in League One, plenty of problems come Saturday afternoon.

Victor Adeboyejo

Although Deji Oshilaja has three goals and an assist in two FA Cup games so far this season, some games are won when forward players are on their A-game. In this case, Victor Adeboyejo may well be a good shout to give the Grimsby defence plenty of problems this weekend.

The striker, who signed from Barnsley in the summer, has been one of the bright sparks in a bleak season for the Brewers so far, scoring 13 goals in all competitions for the club, with 11 coming in the league.

Quick, energetic and with a real eye for goal, Adeboyejo could be the difference maker between the clubs on Saturday as they look to exploit a Grimsby defence that's been leaky in recent weeks.

We've met before...

This weekend's clash will be only the third time the Mariners and the Brewers will have faced each other in the clubs respective histories.

The last meeting between Grimsby and Burton however dates back to 2010, when the two sides faced each other in League Two.

A goal from Greg Pearson, followed by a brace from Shaun Harrad gave Burton a comfortable 3-0 victory over Grimsby at the Pirelli Stadium on the final day of the season.

It was a result that condemned Grimsby to relegation from the Football League and into the Blue Square Premier (now the National League) where they would spend the next six seasons before gaining promotion by defeating Forest Green Rovers at Wembley in 2016.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Blundell Park will play host to this clash, the home of Grimsby Town since 1899.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday, January 7.

How can I watch?

The match will not be available to watch domestically, however the game has been selected for international broadcast, which is the reason for the Saturday evening kick-off time.

Highlights will be available on social media the following day.