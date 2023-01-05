Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle: Gunners miss chance to go 10 points clear following turbulent draw with Newcastle

Arsenal were held to a scoreless draw against a stern Newcastle side at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. The Gunners did, however, extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points ahead of Manchester City in second, with City having played a game less.

In what was a turbulent encounter, Arsenal failed to score in a Premier League match for the first time in 17 games as they struggled to create any meaningful chances against Eddie Howe's team, despite bossing possession.

Arsenal's frustrations continued deep into stoppage time as a late penalty appeal for a handball from Jacob Murphy was not awarded by referee Andy Madley and VAR did not intervene.

(Credit Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

It would have been a harsh decision on Newcastle and would have undone their defensive endeavours throughout the game. Howe’s men defended their box expertly and protected Nick Pope’s goal resiliently, limiting Arsenal to just one chance that tested their keeper, when Eddie Nketiah was denied from close range by the boot of Pope late on.

It was a case of two points dropped for Arsenal and a point gained for Newcastle, with the Toon the happier of the two sides as they solidify their charge for European football. They also just sit a point off Manchester City.

Story of the Match

It took Arsenal took just 66 seconds to score at Brighton on New Year's Eve and they were in the same frantic mood in the opening exchanges.

A team full of confidence and aspirations, Arsenal were always going to create chances in the preliminary stages in front of their supporters and it was key that Newcastle endured the onslaught for the opening 20 minutes.

Arsenal had five shots on the Newcastle goal in six minutes, but the visitors stood firm and made some crucial blocks and clearances to hamper Arsenal’s early blitz.

(Credit Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Newcastle began establishing a foothold in the game and after their dogged defensive start they began getting on the ball and in doing so they relieved some pressure off their backline.

The away side also slowly started stifling Arsenal’s midfield, which led to a frustrating period for the Gunners. It led to a period of five bookings across both teams in 16 minutes as half-time drew closer.

With Arsenal struggling to find any composure, Newcastle almost hit them with a classic sucker punch just before half time. Joelinton peeled to the back post and headed Fabian Schar’s flick on just wide. It was a huge let-off for Arsenal and a chance gone begging for Newcastle.

At the start of the second half, Schar looped a header inches over as Newcastle's threat from set pieces was causing Arsenal a big problem. It seemed like their most likely avenue to goal as the tie progressed.

(Credit Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Arsenal was kept at bay until just after the hour mark when they nearly scored off their own set-piece. Gabriel Martinelli thought he had flicked home when meeting a near post corner, but his finish agonisingly brushed off Pope’s post.

Eddie Nketiah then finally broke free from the attentions of Sven Botman with three minutes to go but his low finish from the angle was expertly saved by Pope, who had been a spectator for large parts of the game.

Newcastle had to repel one last attack in injury time when Granit Xhaka's cross from the left hit the outstretched arm of Murphy. There were furious appeals from the home side but ones that were waved away by referee Andy Madley and the VAR team.

(Credit David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta was left bemused after the game that his side were not awarded the penalty and labelled the decisions made by the officials as ‘scandalous.’

Eddie Howe will certainly have been the happier of the two managers as his side put on another fine display in front of their raucous away supporters. Champions League football on Tyneside is still on the cards in what has been an incredible season thus far for the Toon.

(Credit Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

As for Arsenal, this setback will not define their season and cannot be deemed a poor result given the quality of their opposition. When going for the title, these tricky games come along, and Arsenal may be relieved they managed to get a point and stretch their lead to eight points ahead of City’s game against Chelsea on Thursday.

Player of the Match

Dan Burn has looked like an absolute steal since he signed for Newcastle from Brighton and his performance at the Emirates further illuminates this. Everything that was good about Newcastle defensively throughout the game was related to Burn, who had an in-form Bukayo Saka to contend with on the right. The England winger got the better of Burn on one occasion in the first half but the Newcastle full-back stifled Saka's creativity which in essence took a large chunk of Arsenal's attacking outlets out of the game. Another huge performance from the big man.